D-backs ride 10-run inning to rout of Rockies

DENVER -- Arizona manager Torey Lovullo gave his team the day off from batting practice Wednesday, hoping it would keep the players fresh for first pitch.

The strategy might turn into a habit after the way the Diamondbacks swung the bats at Coors Field.

Brandon Drury had four hits and drove in a career-high six runs, Nick Ahmed homered, and Arizona used a 10-run fourth inning to beat the Colorado Rockies 16-5 on Wednesday night.

David Peralta also had four hits, Paul Goldschmidt had three and Taijuan Walker (6-3) went six innings and added an RBI single to help the Diamondbacks (45-27) end Colorado's six-game winning streak. Walker allowed three runs and struck out eight.

Arizona looked fresh in finishing with season highs in runs and hits (20).

Lovullo's decision to scrap batting practice in 96-degree heat paid off.

"I'm sure somebody will do a study on that one day to determine if a team that takes batting practice is going to have a better day, but I just know that we pulled the guys off the field to hit in the cage to keep them rested, keep them strong," he said. "They were ready."

Mark Reynolds homered and Nolan Arenado doubled for the Rockies (47-27).

The teams came into the series on a roll and are fighting the Los Angeles Dodgers for positioning in the NL West. The Dodgers won their sixth in a row to move into first place, a half-game ahead of Colorado and 1 1/2 games in front of Arizona.

It is the first time since June 3 the Rockies haven't had at least a share of first.

Colorado won the first five games of its homestand before Arizona jumped on starter Jeff Hoffman (4-1). The rookie allowed nine runs, all in the fourth, and lasted just 3 2/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks blew open the game in the fourth inning after falling behind 1-0. Thirteen batters went to the plate, with Peralta, Goldschmidt and Drury getting two hits each in the frame.

Drury had a double and single to drive in three runs, and his first trip to the plate in the fourth was key. He looked at a couple of close two-strike pitches off the outside edge before lining a double to left-center.

"That 2-2 was just off, it was a good take," Drury said. "He hung a breaking ball, and I put a good swing on it."

Hoffman looked frustrated after not getting the call, but he didn't blame the inning on that.

"I thought the two pitches to Drury were close, went back on video and they missed," he said. "I felt I cruised through the first three and in the fourth I couldn't get the ball below thigh-high and they put good swings on bad pitches."

Jake Lamb also had a two-run double in the fourth, and Walker had a run-scoring single after Hoffman intentionally walked Ahmed with two outs to face the pitcher.

Walker's hit to center scored Chris Iannetta, and Ahmed came home when Charlie Blackmon bobbled the ball, making it 5-1.

"I threw him a cookie, he put the bat on the ball and hit it hard," Hoffman said of Walker's hit.

Jordan Lyles relieved Hoffman after Goldschmidt's second hit and allowed two more hits before retiring Daniel Descalso to end the inning.

The 10 runs and nine hits were club records for one inning on the road.

The nine runs allowed in one inning by Hoffman are the most by a Colorado pitcher since Mark Redman did it on April 26, 2008, at Dodger Stadium.

Colorado got two back on Arenado's two-out double in the bottom of the inning.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead on Reynolds' leadoff homer in the second. It was his team-best 18th of the season.

The Diamondbacks added two runs each in the sixth and seventh, and Drury's bases-loaded single in the ninth finished the rout.

Plate umpire Andy Fletcher left the game in the middle of the seventh after being struck on the mask with a pitch in the top of the inning. Ron Kulpa moved from second base to home, and the game finished with three umpires.

It was announced after the game that Fletcher was placed in the concussion protocol and won't work Thursday's game.

NOTES: Arizona signed two draft picks Wednesday, No. 7 overall selection Pavin Smith, a first baseman, and supplemental second-rounder Daulton Varsho, a catcher. ... Rockies RHP Jon Gray (left foot stress fracture) and RHP Chad Qualls (back spasms) threw bullpen sessions on Wednesday. Gray is scheduled to make his third rehab start Saturday, while Qualls could be activated from the 10-day disabled list when he becomes eligible on Monday. ... Diamondbacks OF Yasmany Tomas (groin tendinitis) has done some light running and throwing. ... Colorado signed its top pick from the 2017 draft, INF Ryan Vilade, on Wednesday. Vilade was taken 48th overall out of Stillwater (Okla.) High School.