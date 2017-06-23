Homers power Diamondbacks past Rockies

DENVER -- Two three-run homers in the early innings and a magnificent start by Zack Godley enabled the Arizona Diamondbacks to complete a historic road trip Thursday by pounding the Colorado Rockies 10-3.

Arizona went 7-1 on a three-city trek that included stops in Detroit and Philadelphia. The Diamondbacks' .875 winning percentage on the trip is the highest in franchise history for a three-city road trip.

The victory moved the Diamondbacks (46-27) three percentage points ahead of Colorado (47-28). Both teams are one game behind Los Angeles (47-26), pending the outcome of the Dodgers' game Thursday night.

The Rockies finished a 5-2 homestand by losing their third series at Coors Field home and first in nearly two months. They dropped three of four to Washington and then lost two of three to Seattle.

Chris Owings in the third and Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth hit three-run homers that gave the Diamondbacks an early 9-1 bulge as they went on to win the rubber match of the three-game series. It was just the third series loss for the Rockies at Coors Field this season, and they fell to 6-2 in rubber games.

"I think we were just able to get some guys on base," said Goldschmidt who had three hits and four RBI. "And when you do that here, one swing of the bat can open it up."

Arizona starter Zack Godley (3-1) gave up two hits in the first inning, including Charlie Blackmon's 24th career leadoff homer and second this season on a ball that was nearly in the dirt. Two batters after Blackmon belted his 16th home run, Nolan Arenado singled. And that was pretty much it for the Rockies' offense against Godley.

After Arenado's hit, Godley retired 19 of his next 20 batters, including 13 straight after DJ LeMahieu grounded into an inning double play in the third. The streak ended when Raimel Tapia led off the eighth with a single. Pinch-hitter Pat Valaika followed Tapia with a run-scoring double that finished Godley, who gave up four hits and three runs with one walk and a career-high tying eight strikeouts in seven-plus innings.

Godley also singled home a run in the eighth inning for his second career RBI in 45 at-bats.

"I think he got off to a wobbly start," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo. "The command of his pitches wasn't as consistent as it was in the middle frames. He started to have fastball location and I think the changeup, curveball off it was very effective. He got a number of swing on secondary stuff on balls in the zone."

It was the second straight lopsided victory for the Diamondbacks, who erupted for 10 runs in the fourth inning on Wednesday, the biggest inning on the road in franchise history, and walloped the Rockies 16-5 after a 4-3 loss Tuesday night.

The Diamondbacks roughed up faltering rookie Antonio Senzatela (9-3). In 14 previous starts totaling 83 1/3 innings. Senzatela yielded 13 home runs. But the only three-run blast was hit by Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs on June 11 at Wrigley Field.

After Goldschmidt, who had three hits and four RBIs, singled home a run in the third inning, Senzatela walked Jake Lamb before Owings hit his sixth homer.

Jeff Mathis led off the fourth with a single and was sacrificed to second by Godley. Senzatela walked Jeremy Hazelbaker before Nick Ahmed singled home a run, and Goldschmidt followed with his 18th home run.

"I didn't see the command that we've seen from Antonio over the last couple games to be honest with you," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "A little bit different than what we saw the first couple months."

Senzatela, 22, who had never pitched above Double-A before making the Opening Day rotation, had a 3.19 ERA after his first 10 career starts. But in his past five starts, Senzatela has a 8.20 ERA (26 1/3 innings, 24 earned runs) to raise his overall ERA to 4.79. He has surrendered eight homers in his past four games compared with seven homers in his first 11, a span of 67 innings.

In five innings against the Diamondbacks, Senzatela allowed career highs in hits (eight) and runs (nine).

"Today I feel really good," Senzatela said. "But I throw a couple pitch(es) up, and they got me. I didn't have really good fastball command. It was a bad day."

This is third time in franchise history that Rockies starters have yielded nine or more earned runs in consecutive games and first time in nearly 20 years. On July 1-2, 1998, at Seattle, Mike Saipe allowed nine earned runs in his second and last major league start Darryl Kile yielded 10 earned runs the following day.

Asked whether opponents are starting to figure the Rockies' rookie starters or they're simply not executing, Colorado manager Bud Black said, "Time will tell. I think that's the best way I'm going to answer that one. Time will tell."

NOTES: Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and pitched the ninth inning in his first professional relief appearance.,. RHP Carlos Estevez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock (strained right groin) could resume his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Reno. ... Rockies RHP Scott Oberg made his team-leading 33rd appearance and pitched two innings for the second time this season...Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb has reached base in 17 consecutive games, one game shy of his season and career high of 18 games April 4-23.