FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Diamondbacks at Tigers
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 15, 2017 / 2:24 AM / 4 months ago

Preview: Diamondbacks at Tigers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Arizona Diamondbacks are thoroughly enjoying interleague action this year and they will aim for their sixth consecutive win over an American League team when they finish a two-game set at the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. A solo homer by David Peralta in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Diamondbacks to a 7-6 win Tuesday night and left them with an 8-1 mark in interleague play, which comes a year after they were 5-15 in such affairs.

Slugger Paul Goldschmidt also homered in the win and is 6-for-10 with two home runs, two doubles and six RBIs over his last two games. The Tigers have lost four of their last five following a 5-1 surge and they needed their bullpen to burn through 6 2/3 innings after starter Buck Farmer was knocked around in the opener. Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker will make the start after coming off the 10-day disabled list due to a blister. Jordan Zimmermann will try to continue his turnaround in June when he gets the nod for the Tigers.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (4-3, 3.46 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (5-4, 5.72)

Walker was on a bit of a roll before the blister became an issue, posting a 2.67 ERA over a five-start stretch, including six scoreless frames in his most recent outing at San Diego on May 19. The former first-round pick has a 2.39 mark in five road starts, although he has had to work around 13 walks in 26 1/3 innings. Walker has been reached for 10 earned runs in 10 1/3 innings in two career starts versus Detroit.

Zimmermann finished May with an unsightly 6.47 ERA and had given up 15 homers over a span of seven starts, but he’s mostly kept the ball in the park this month and has back-to-back quality starts to show for it. He yielded two runs in six innings of a no-decision at Boston on Friday, striking out three and walking three. The 31-year-old Wisconsin native is 2-2 with a 3.66 ERA lifetime versus Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera had one RBI on Tuesday to move within one of Detroit legend Al Kaline (1,583) for 41st place on the all-time list, and two behind Harmon Killebrew.

2. The Diamondbacks are 12-6 in one-run games.

3. Arizona 2B Brandon Drury had four hits Tuesday and is 15-for-28 in interleague play.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 4

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.