Peralta's homer in ninth helps Diamondbacks beat Tigers

DETROIT -- David Peralta saved the Arizona Diamondbacks from embarrassment.

Peralta slammed an opposite-field home run to left on the first pitch of the ninth inning for his sixth home run of the season Tuesday night to rescue Arizona after it blew a 6-0 lead and give the Diamondbacks a 7-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

"I know that he's probably a little disappointed with a ball or two that got away from him in right field," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "But he separated things. He came back, left on left, he pounded the ball off a very, very quality reliever to the opposite field in this stadium. That says something."

Peralta dove for, and barely missed, a double by Miguel Cabrera while Detroit was scoring six unearned runs in the sixth to erase a 6-0 deficit. He was trying to avoid a collision with center fielder Reynold Fuentes in that instance.

Cabrera also lined a tough-but-catchable double off Peralta's glove as he went toward the right-field foul line in the seventh.

Justin Wilson (2-2) threw a fat first-pitch fastball that Peralta skipped off the top of the bullpen clubhouse in left center to rescue the Diamondbacks and give them 40 wins on the season.

Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth for the Diamondbacks and one-time Tiger Fernando Rodney recorded his 17th save by pitching the ninth.

"That's what these guys do," Lovullo said. "They find ways to win games. Although it was a really frustrating sixth inning, we rebounded. We caught our breath and we came up big and we won the game. That's all I'm focusing on.

"We enjoyed what was going on for the first 5 1/2 innings. We unfortunately didn't make some plays defensively -- and we knew it. It took the air out of our sail a little bit and kind of gave them a second breath."

The D-backs almost scored a go-ahead run in the eighth. Tigers reliever Alex Wilson gave up a double, a walk and a single to load the bases with nobody out before pinch-hitter Chris Herrmann grounded into a 3-2-3 double play, and Gregor Blanco flied out to right center.

The six runs Detroit scored in the sixth to square the score 6-6 were unearned.

Zack Greinke was cruising with a two-hit shutout through five, but Ian Kinsler singled leading off the sixth and scored from there when second baseman Brandon Drury, who had four hits, threw wildly past second into left field in a hasty try for a double play on Alex Avila's grounder.

Avila reached second on the play and then scored Detroit's second run on an RBI double to right center by Miguel Cabrera. J.D. Martinez cranked his 11th home run in 29 games, a two-run drive to deep left that made it 6-4.

Reliever J.J. Hoover replaced Greinke and gave up singles to Nicholas Castellanos, Alex Presley and Jose Iglesias that produced two more runs and tied the score.

"Our mindset was that we've got to get runners on," Castellanos said. "Keep the line moving. He definitely had the game under control until the sixth inning.

"I think it was the third time through the lineup and we were starting to feel more comfortable. Some of our ground balls found some holes.

"As an inning goes along and you keep things going, the pressure starts moving slowly to the pitcher."

Paul Goldschmidt and Drury, who also had an RBI single, each hit two-run home runs in the third inning for Arizona.

Buck Farmer's 13-inning scoreless streak for his first two starts and appearances of the season for Detroit lasted just five batters into the first inning. It ended on a squeeze bunt RBI single to the left side by Chris Owings.

Farmer served up Goldschmidt's 15th home run, a drive to deep left, after Peralta singled to open the third. Chris Lamb doubled, and one out later Drury chased the Tigers' starter with his eighth home run of the season and third in three games.

Farmer gave up nine hits in 2 1/3 innings, struck out four and didn't walk a batter. Greinke walked two and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings.

A strikeout-throwout double play negated a leadoff single against Farmer in the first but four straight base hits gave the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Drury's RBI single drove in the second run and was the first of his four hits and three RBIs.

NOTES: Detroit RHP Michael Fulmer had an MRI on his sore right shoulder last Friday, followed by a cortisone shot to calm down bursitis. "He's locked in to start Saturday," manager Brad Ausmus said. His regular turn would have been Wednesday. ... Arizona will take RHP Taijuan Walker (right hand blister) off the disabled list so he can start Wednesday in Detroit. ... Tigers LF Justin Upton's grand slam at Boston on Sunday gave him one with four different teams, making him one of five active players to do so. ... Off days in the Diamondbacks' schedule have prompted manager Torey Lovullo to switch RHP Randall Delgado from starting to relief temporarily.