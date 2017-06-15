Diamondbacks make early lead stick vs. Tigers

DETROIT -- The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers dominate the National League West headlines while all the Arizona Diamondbacks do is quietly continue to win games.

Brandon Drury's RBI single, his fifth hit in a string of six at-bats, finished a two-run first inning and Taijuan Walker plus two relievers made it stand up Wednesday night to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers, who have now lost six of their last eight games.

"We're winning one-run games on the road," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said, "and I think that's what teams do when they play into the end of the season and have meaningful games. We're doing a lot of things right. I'm very pleased with that.

"We came in here (Tuesday) and won a tough game. We did it a little backwards (blowing a 6-0 lead and winning 7-6), I know, but this time we won a one-run game against a very offensive team and I'm very happy about that."

The Diamondbacks don't have that glossy big-name starter but their handwoven rotation has been generally solid and their bullpen has been excellent.

The right-handed Walker (5-3) was making his first start since May 19 due to a blister on his pitching hand and lasted five innings, allowing six hits, a run and walk while striking out six.

He threw 82 pitches and allowed Detroit's only run, which came in the third on an RBI single to left by Alex Avila after Ian Kinsler had doubled to extreme left field for the Tigers' first hit. Walker allowed two hits in both the fourth and fifth before giving way to Randall Delgado, recently bumped to the bullpen due to the D-backs having three days off in a span of nine days.

"I thought Taijuan was very good," Lovullo said. "His first day back and all very encouraging. He got to the pitch count that we wanted him to. He gave us five really, really good innings. The rest of the guys picked up from there.

"Randall comes in and gets things under control real quickly. He had I think a 9-pitch and an 11-pitch for his first two innings, went out in the third and had to wriggle out of a little bit of a situation but we made a nice defensive play to get a big out and Fernando once again did a great job.

"Randall can change speeds, change locations with just about anybody that we have.

Delgado gave up just one baserunner in his three innings of work, a one-out single to Miguel Cabrera in the eighth. Fernando Rodney earned his 18th save for a scoreless ninth as Arizona (41-26) equaled its best record after 67 games set in 2002.

"They pitched really well," Detroit catcher Alex Avila said. "It was a little frustrating that we couldn't get that big hit to put us over them."

Jordan Zimmermann (5-5) gave up two runs on four hits in the first plus a leadoff single in the second but retired batters 14 in a row before allowing his sixth hit. Zimmermann's slider was exceptional after the first and he faced one over the minimum from the second through the eighth.

"When he commands his off-speed stuff, in particular his slider, he can work his fastball to both sides," Avila said. "Occasionally when he does miss with his fastball he can get away with it because they're honoring his off-speed stuff.

"That was the best he's thrown by far, I think. It's taken him awhile to get to this game. But again, that's part of baseball. That's part of being human."

Gregor Blanco opened the game with a single for Arizona and made it all the way to third when left fielder Justin Upton muffed the ball for an error. David Peralta, whose ninth-inning home run won Tuesday night's game, hit a sacrifice fly to score Blanco.

A single by Paul Goldschmidt, a two-out double by Chris Owings and Drury's ground RBI single to left made both runs earned.

"I'm going to give us a lot of credit for being ready and taking advantage of a couple of key moments," Lovullo said. "I thought the key at-bat for us was the two-out base hit that gave us our second run.

"Give (Zimmermann) some credit; he shut us down. I think at one point it was 14 in a row. He looked like he had a real good blend of a fastball/slider combination that kept us in check."

NOTES: LHP Steve Hathaway of Arizona, out all season with left shoulder inflammation, will undergo arthroscopic surgery June 19 with no timetable for a return. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera has not hit a home run since May 20 and two since May 2 but manager Brad Ausmus professes not to be concerned "in any way shape or form. I wish I struggled to hit .270." ... The D-backs made room for the activation of RHP Taijuan Walker from the disabled list Wednesday by optioning RHP Silvino Bracho to Triple-A Reno.