Preview: Dodgers at Angels

Clayton Kershaw looks to become the first 12-game winner in the majors this season when the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a stretch of four consecutive games against the Los Angeles Angels when they pay them a visit on Thursday. The Dodgers' ace has won seven consecutive decisions and is limiting opponents to a .207 batting average entering the series finale.

Kershaw is third in the majors in ERA (2.47) and WHIP (0.92) and one of the favorites - along with Washington's Max Scherzer - to be the National League's starting pitcher in next month's All-Star Game. He will be aiming to help the Dodgers earn a split of the four Freeway Series games as well as protecting the club's 1 1/2-game lead over Arizona in the NL West. Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer in Wednesday's 3-2 victory, a sixth-inning blast that was the Angels' lone hit in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position. Angels leadoff hitter Cameron Maybin is just 3-for-29 over his last seven games while veteran Albert Pujols struck out in three of his four at-bats on Wednesday as hit kkto drop to .200 in 100 June at-bats.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet LA (Dodgers), FSN West (Angels)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (11-2, 2.47 ERA) vs. Angels RH JC Ramirez (7-5, 4.38)

Kershaw has won four straight starts during the 7-0 stretch and the Dodgers have prevailed in his last 10 since losing to San Francisco on May 1. The 29-year-old defeated Colorado in his last outing as he gave up four hits over six scoreless innings. Kershaw is 5-2 with a 2.68 ERA in nine career starts against the Angels and has dominated Maybin (3-for-27) while struggling with Pujols (11-for-29).

Ramirez defeated Boston in his last turn, when he allowed one run and four hits over six innings. The 28-year-old is 1-3 with a 5.10 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) at Angel Stadium this season. Ramirez has retired all 11 Dodgers he has faced in two career relief appearances spanning 3 2/3 frames.

Walk-Offs

1. Dodgers SS Corey Seager (hamstring) has missed the last five games but may be cleared to start Thursday's contest.

2. Angels CF Mike Trout (thumb) may begin taking batting practice later this week and could start a rehab assignment in the latter part of next week.

3. Dodgers rookie 1B/LF Cody Bellinger is just 1-for-9 with six strikeouts in the series.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Angels 0