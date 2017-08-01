Preview: Dodgers at Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers own baseball’s best record, have won eight games in a row and lost just twice since the Fourth of July entering the opener of a three-game series Tuesday at the Atlanta Braves. Sunday’s 3-2, 11-inning victory over San Francisco pushed the Dodgers’ record to 74-31 on the season, and the good news continued on Monday’s off day as Los Angeles acquired Texas ace Yu Darvish at the trade deadline.

Shortstop Corey Seager collected his eighth three-hit game of the season Sunday, and in 22 games in July hit .333 with 12 runs scored, eight doubles, six homers and 14 RBIs for the Dodgers. While Los Angeles has won 19 of its past 21 games and now add Darvish to a pitching staff leading the majors in ERA (3.09), the Braves wrapped up an 11-game road trip - which started with consecutive victories over the Dodgers - by losing eight of the final nine contests. Atlanta has left 69 runners on base in the past nine games, going 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position in Monday’s 7-6 loss to Philadelphia. Braves right fielder Nick Markakis begins the series just two hits shy of reaching 2,000 for his career.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (9-4, 4.09 ERA) vs. Braves RH Lucas Sims (NR)

Maeda’s rough start to the season - a 1-2 record with an 8.05 ERA in his first four starts - is a distant memory as the 29-year-old has since dominated opposing lineups. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in nine of his past 12 starts, and since the start of June has posted a 2.75 ERA with five wins and a save in nine appearances (seven starts). Maeda, who did not face the Braves in Los Angeles, gave up one earned run in five innings July 25 to beat Minnesota for his third consecutive win.

The Braves announced Monday they will promote Sims to make his major-league debut in the series opener. Taken 21st overall in the 2012 draft, the 23-year-old has found his stride at Triple-A Gwinnett after an up-and-down career while going 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) this season. Sims has struck out 51 hitters with only seven walks in 35 1/3 innings across his past six outings, and was selected to the Triple-A All-Star game.

Walk-Offs

1. The Dodgers also bolstered their bullpen at Monday's deadline, acquiring Pittsburgh LHP Tony Watson and Cincinnati LHP Tony Cingrani.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman homered in the eighth inning Monday, just his second blast in the past 16 games after hitting three homers in his previous four games.

3. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez, out since June 11 with a back injury, is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Braves 2