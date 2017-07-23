Dodgers belt 3 HRs to defeat Braves, snap slide

LOS ANGELES -- Corey Seager, Chase Utley and Chris Taylor homered, and Rich Hill pitched 6 1/3 strong innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Hill (7-4) struck out eight and allowed two runs and six hits. Los Angeles snapped a two-game slide after winning 11 in a row.

Taylor also delivered a two-run triple in the eighth inning to provide the final margin. His home run made it 4-2 in the seventh.

Yasiel Puig hit an infield grounder in the sixth inning that scored Yasmani Grandal and gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. Catcher Tyler Flowers couldn't hang on to the ball when he met Grandal and his forearm.

Seager hit a solo home run to right-center field in the first inning off Julio Teheran to give the Dodgers an early lead. It was his 16th home run of the season, third most on the Dodgers behind Cody Bellinger (26 home runs) and Puig (18).

Teheran (7-8) gave up four runs and nine hits, including three solo home runs, in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Hill, who has found renewed success with his modified windup, struck out the side in the first inning and retired the first five batters. He gave up back-to-back, two-out singles in the second but struck out Dansby Swanson to end the inning. He struck out at least one batter in each of the first four innings.

Former Dodger Matt Kemp tied the score at 2 with a run-scoring single to left in the fifth inning. Freddie Freeman drove in Atlanta's first run in that inning. Kemp also made a diving catch in left field in the third to rob Grandal of a hit.

NOTES: Braves 2B Brandon Phillips was held out of the lineup for the second consecutive game with hamstring soreness. ... RHP Brandon McCarthy is scheduled to make his start Tuesday for the Dodgers. If McCarthy's blister is an issue and he can't pitch, Kenta Maeda will make a spot start. Alex Wood is scheduled to pitch Wednesday. ... 3B Justin Turner was out of the starting lineup Saturday because he was sick but expected to be back Sunday. ... The Dodgers traded RHP Sergio Romo and cash considerations to the Rays for a player to be named later or cash considerations. ... When Braves LHP Jaime Garcia hit a grand slam Friday, it was only the second time in major league history that a Mexican-born pitcher accomplished that feat. Enrique Romo hit a grand slam for Pittsburgh in 1980. ... The Braves' 12 runs Friday were the most they scored in a game at Dodger Stadium. ... Los Angeles C Yasmani Grandal recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game.