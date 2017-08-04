Dodgers' Wood exacts revenge from Braves

ATLANTA -- Alex Wood atoned for his only loss of the season, and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided their first series defeat since early June with a bounce-back victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Leadoff hitter Chris Taylor backed Wood's solid six innings with a three-hit game that included a two-run homer and three runs as the Dodgers won 7-4 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles (76-32) is on a 41-7 roll, but the only three losses in the Dodgers' past 24 games were all to the Braves. On Wednesday, Atlanta snapped Los Angeles' streak of winning 53 consecutive games when it held a lead.

Wood (13-1) gave up nine runs (seven earned) in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Braves at Los Angeles on July 21, and also fell to his former team a year earlier.

"I came back for the first time last year to Turner Field, and it didn't turn out the way I wanted," Wood said.

The left-hander was in control this time, though, despite not having his normal velocity or crispness on his breaking ball.

"I felt a little tired," Wood said. "I'm probably hitting my first little hurdle, but West Coast to East Coast makes a difference this late in the season. I feel good. Just have to get over the hurdle."

Wood allowed a run and seven hits while lowering his ERA to 2.33. He walked two and struck out two, throwing 58 of his 87 pitches for strikes.

"I would say concern," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said when asked if he worried about Wood's dip in velocity. "We do want to make sure he feels strong."

Braves rookie second baseman Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning off reliever Tony Cingrani, making his first appearance after being acquired by the Dodgers from the Cincinnati Reds.

It was the first major league hit for the 20-year switch hitter, who had been 0-for-7 with three walks.

"I didn't expect that one, but I'm glad I got my first knock out of the way," Albies said. "It was awesome, awesome."

Braves starter Sean Newcomb needed 110 pitches to make it through 4 2/3 innings as he fell to 1-6 with a 4.61 ERA. The rookie left-hander struck out seven but allowed three runs, seven walks and four hits. He also threw two wild pitches among the 48 times he missed the strike zone.

"We're going to keep running him out there. His stuff is too good," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

"I've got to do a better job pounding the zone," Newcomb said. "I need to be more aggressive. I'm thinking too much maybe."

Braves right fielder Nick Markakis became the 10th active player to reach 2,000 hits with an opposite-field single in the fourth inning, and he added a double in the sixth.

"That's really impressive. It's something he should be very proud of," Snitker said. "It's a big milestone for a player."

A single by Freddie Freeman with two outs in the first followed by a double from Tyler Flowers gave the Braves a quick lead, but the Dodgers tied it in the third. Newcomb walked two straight after a pair of singles, forcing in the run.

It began raining in the bottom of the third, and play was stopped to work on the mound after a leadoff walk in the fourth. Soon the Dodgers were ahead 3-1 as Taylor picked on a 2-0 pitch and lifted his 13th homer of the season over the center field fence.

The Braves loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth, but Wood picked off Lane Adams at second base and got Brandon Phillips to hit into a double play.

"That pickoff at second base was definitely a huge point in the game," Wood said. "That was a game-changer, for sure."

The Dodgers padded their lead with a run in sixth and two more in the seventh off reliever Jason Hursh before scoring in the ninth on Austin Barnes' double against Ian Krol.

Corey Seager had three hits and a walk for the Dodgers.

The Braves (49-58) are in a 4-13 swoon, with all except one of the wins in that span coming against the Dodgers.

NOTES: To make room for LHP Tony Cingrani, RHP Brook Stewart was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers after making his second fill-in start Wednesday. ... Braves RHP Julio Teheran, who left his start after five innings with calf cramping Wednesday, had no lingering issues and will make his next start. ... Braves 1B/OF Matt Adams, pulled Tuesday due to dizziness caused by a virus, grounded out as a pinch hitter Thursday. ... The Dodgers play a weekend series against the Mets in New York, with newly acquired RHP Yu Darvish (6-9, 4.01 ERA) making his debut Friday against RHP Jacob deGrom (12-4, 3.79 ERA). ... The Braves continue their homestand against Miami with RHP R.A. Dickey (6-7, 4.01 ERA) opposing Marlins LHP Adam Conley (4-3, 5.11 ERA) on Friday.