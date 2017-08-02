EditorsNote: Re-sending to ensure delivery to all clients

Dodgers, Maeda extend streaks in win over Braves

ATLANTA -- Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda won his fourth consecutive start and showed Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves that he can be more than a five-inning pitcher.

Maeda gave up two hits in seven innings, not allowing a runner past first base, and the Dodgers beat the Braves 3-2 to stretch their winning streak to nine games.

“Kenta was outstanding,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The thing I told him was that from the first pitch of the night to the last, he was on the attack. ... Just attacking the strike zone. It was fun to watch.”

Maeda (10-4) struck out six and walked one in his longest start since June, throwing 61 of his 94 pitches for strikes and lowering his ERA to 3.79.

”He wasn’t missing any spots,“ Braves manager Brian Snitker said. ”He was right on time with all his pitches. I don’t think he missed a spot all night.

Dodgers rookie slugger Cody Bellinger hit his 29th homer, and Yasiel Puig had a double, a single and a stolen base, scoring twice.

The Dodgers (75-31) registered their 53rd straight victory when leading at any point and improved their record to 40-6 since June 7. Atlanta (48-57) has lost six straight.

Los Angeles led 3-0 before the Braves made it a one-run game on Johan Camargo’s two-run homer off Dodgers reliever Josh Ravin in the eighth inning. Camargo’s third homer came on an 0-2 pitch.

Kenley Jansen struck out three in a perfect ninth inning for his 28th save in 29 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 20-2 since July 4, with the two losses coming to the Braves in Los Angeles.

Braves starter Lucas Sims, a first-round draft choice in 2012, turned in a solid outing in his major league debut.

“I was very impressed. I thought he did a great job,” Snitker said. “I liked everything I saw from him. I loved how aggressive he was and how he competed. He held himself together from pitch one and it was really good.”

Sims (0-1) worked six innings and gave up three runs and six hits. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out three, hit a batter and didn’t issue a walk, throwing 92 pitches, including 62 strikes.

“It was special. Definitely a day that I will never forget,” Sims said. “It was rewarding to get up here. I feel like all the hard work paid off. Hopeful this is just the beginning.”

Doubles by Puig and Chris Taylor put the Dodgers ahead in the third inning. Bellinger homered leading off the fourth, sending a 2-2 pitch from Sims 416 feet into the Braves’ bullpen.

Puig’s speed led to a third Dodgers run in the fifth inning. After singling and moving up on a sacrifice bunt by Maeda, Puig stole third base and continued home when catcher Tyler Flowers’ throw sailed into left field.

The Braves’ first hit off Maeda was a single by Flowers leading off the bottom of the fifth. The only previous baserunner came on a Freddie Freeman walk in the first.

“It was really good to see that for Kenta,” Dodgers leadoff hitter Chris Taylor said. “He commanded all his pitches and the slider was really working for him. That’s the Kenta we all saw last year.”

With Japanese countryman Yu Darvish acquired in a trade, Maeda needs to keep pitching well if he hopes to be in the Dodgers’ postseason rotation.

“There are only a limited amount of spots,” Maeda said through a translator. “It’s really not in my power to influence that. What I try to do is use every opportunity I get.”

NOTES: RHP Yu Darvish, acquired by the Dodgers from Texas on Monday, won’t join the team until Wednesday. His first start will be on Friday against the Mets in New York. ... Braves 2B Ozzie Albies, promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett, made his major league debut batting seventh. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and run scored. ... 1B/OF Matt Adams got his first Braves start in left field but left after five innings because of dizziness. ... The Braves optioned OF/INF Micah Johnson and RHP Akeel Morris to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... The Dodgers optioned LHP Edward Paredes to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for LHP Tony Watson, acquired from Pittsburgh. Watson got three outs in the eighth inning. ... RHP Julio Teheran (7-9, 5.09 ERA) will start Wednesday’s middle game of the series for the Braves. ... Rookie RHP Brock Stewart (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start and eighth appearance for the Dodgers.