3 days ago
Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
China won't stop N. Korea
August 10, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 3 days ago

Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

3 Min Read

The Arizona Diamondbacks got off to a good start on their eight-game homestand and look to continue the success when they host the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-games series. Arizona lost the final two contests of its 5-5 road trip before posting a 6-3 triumph on Tuesday in the opener of the set against Los Angeles.

Jake Lamb was the offensive star for the Diamondbacks, hitting a solo homer and his second career grand slam to match the RBI total from his previous nine contests to help the team move one-half game ahead of Colorado for the NL's first wild card. Justin Turner homered twice for the Dodgers, who still own a comfortable 15-game lead over the second-place Diamondbacks. Turner has gone deep four times during his three-game home run streak and driven in seven runs during a five-game RBI streak. Tuesday's setback halted Los Angeles' string of four straight victories and dropped it to 5-2 on its nine-game road trip.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (13-1, 2.33 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (13-4, 3.10)

Wood appears to have recovered from his lone loss of the season, winning each of his last two starts - including a triumph at Atlanta on Thursday in which he allowed one run over six innings. The outing helped the 26-year-old native of North Carolina avenge the defeat on July 21, when the Braves tagged him for nine runs - seven earned - on nine hits and four walks over 4 2/3 frames. Wood is 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 career games (seven starts) against Arizona, including a 2-0 record and 2.40 ERA in two starts and a relief appearance this year.

Greinke managed to extend his unbeaten streak to seven starts on Thursday as he escaped Chicago with a no-decision after being tagged by the Cubs for six runs and nine hits over six innings. The 33-year-old Floridian has gone 5-0 since suffering his last loss on June 20, when he yielded four runs in 7 1/3 frames at Colorado. Greinke, who recorded 51 wins with Los Angeles from 2013-15, fell to 3-3 lifetime against the Dodgers after giving up five runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings of a road loss on April 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks sent OF Rey Fuentes (thumb) on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno.

2. Los Angeles placed LHP Luis Avilan on the paternity list and recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

3. Arizona's Anthony Banda will start the series finale on Thursday in place of fellow LHP Robbie Ray, who is recovering from concussion symptoms.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1

