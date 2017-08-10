Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The major league-best Los Angeles Dodgers look to avoid losing their first series in more than two months when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday for the rubber match of their three-game set. Los Angeles, which became the first team to record 80 wins this season with Wednesday's 3-2 triumph, has not dropped a series since losing two of three to Washington from June 5-7 and is 45-8 in its last 53 contests.

Rookie sensation Cody Bellinger went 2-for-4 with his third home run in four games - and team-leading 33rd of the season - for the Dodgers, who own a 15 1/2-game lead over Colorado in the National League West. Los Angeles has won five of its last six contests to improve to 6-2 on its nine-game road trip and become the first team since 1913 to reach the 80-win mark in its first 113 contests. Arizona has lost three of its last four contests but owns a 6 1/2-game lead for the second wild card in the NL and is one-half game behind the Rockies for the first spot. Paul Goldschmidt is 10-for-24 with four homers and 11 RBIs during his six-game hitting streak after belting a solo shot Wednesday.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Yu Darvish (7-9, 3.81 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Anthony Banda (1-1, 3.86)

Darvish had a smashing debut with Los Angeles on Friday, scattering three hits and striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings in a victory over the Mets in New York. It was an enormous turnaround for the 30-year-old from Japan, who was battered for 10 runs over 3 2/3 frames of a loss to Miami on July 26 in his final outing with Texas before being traded five days later. Darvish has made two career starts against Arizona, going 1-0 while allowing four runs and recording 28 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings.

Banda is coming off a triumph at San Francisco on Friday in which he gave up one run and three hits over six innings in his second major-league start. The Texan, who turns 24 on Thursday, struggled with his control, however, issuing four walks and hitting a batter. Banda, who will be facing Los Angeles for the first time, also has posted a 7-6 record and 5.13 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Reno this season.

Walk-Offs

1. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday while OF Andre Ethier (back) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga the following day.

2. Diamondbacks OF J.D. Martinez has registered 16 RBIs in 17 games since being acquired from Detroit on July 18.

3. Los Angeles lost RHP Luke Farrell, who was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati on Wednesday after being acquired from Kansas City on July 28 and assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 3