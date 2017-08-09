Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks got off to a good start on their eight-game homestand and look to continue the success when they host the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-games series. Arizona lost the final two contests of its 5-5 road trip before posting a 6-3 triumph on Tuesday in the opener of the set against Los Angeles.

Jake Lamb was the offensive star for the Diamondbacks, hitting a solo homer and his second career grand slam to match the RBI total from his previous nine contests to help the team move one-half game ahead of Colorado for the NL’s first wild card. Justin Turner homered twice for the Dodgers, who still own a comfortable 15-game lead over the second-place Diamondbacks. Turner has gone deep four times during his three-game home run streak and driven in seven runs during a five-game RBI streak. Tuesday’s setback halted Los Angeles’ string of four straight victories and dropped it to 5-2 on its nine-game road trip.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (13-1, 2.33 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (13-4, 3.10)

Wood appears to have recovered from his lone loss of the season, winning each of his last two starts - including a triumph at Atlanta on Thursday in which he allowed one run over six innings. The outing helped the 26-year-old native of North Carolina avenge the defeat on July 21, when the Braves tagged him for nine runs - seven earned - on nine hits and four walks over 4 2/3 frames. Wood is 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 career games (seven starts) against Arizona, including a 2-0 record and 2.40 ERA in two starts and a relief appearance this year.

Greinke managed to extend his unbeaten streak to seven starts on Thursday as he escaped Chicago with a no-decision after being tagged by the Cubs for six runs and nine hits over six innings. The 33-year-old Floridian has gone 5-0 since suffering his last loss on June 20, when he yielded four runs in 7 1/3 frames at Colorado. Greinke, who recorded 51 wins with Los Angeles from 2013-15, fell to 3-3 lifetime against the Dodgers after giving up five runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings of a road loss on April 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks sent OF Rey Fuentes (thumb) on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno.

2. Los Angeles placed LHP Luis Avilan on the paternity list and recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

3. Arizona’s Anthony Banda will start the series finale on Thursday in place of fellow LHP Robbie Ray, who is recovering from concussion symptoms.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1