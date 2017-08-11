Dodgers dump D-backs, extend series unbeaten streak

PHOENIX -- Another series, another step forward.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not lost a series since the first week of June, and used Yu Darvish and a another potent dose of offense to make sure that streak continued in an 8-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at Chase Field.

Darvish won his second start for the Dodgers (81-33) since coming over at the trade deadline, and Enrique Hernandez got things started with a three-run double in the first inning.

”We have a really deep team,“ said Hernandez, who started in right field for Yasiel Puig. ”A really deep lineup. A good bench. A good starting rotation. A good bullpen. There are not too many ways you can beat us.

“On paper, we are as good at it gets. On the field, we are making plays.”

The Dodgers have won 15 of 17 and 46 of 54, the best run in the majors since the 1912 New York Giants went 51-8 after a 3-3 start. The Dodgers have won 15 of their past 18 series, splitting the other three.

Chris Taylor homered and Justin Turner had two hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers, who built an 8-2 lead on Turner’s double in the sixth inning.

Arizona catcher Chris Iannetta hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Ketel Marte had a two-run single in the eighth to make it 8-6.

Los Angeles loser Kenley Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 30th save.

J.D. Martinez also homered for the Diamondbacks (64-50), who have lost four of five. Daniel Descalso had three hits, and David Peralta and Marte two apiece.

Darvish (2-0 with Dodgers, 8-9 overall) gave up five hits and two runs in five innings. He struck out 10 and walked two while throwing 106 pitches.

”I feel like I was able to do at least the job of going five innings,“ Darvish said through an interpreter. ”I struggled to throw first-pitch strikes. It was a battle throughout the game.

“I had a really good four-seam, and I felt really good going into the game. Then my sinker, I couldn’t command it. Physically I was really good, so maybe I was over-throwing it early in the game. That’s when I got off rhythm.”

Before Darvish took the mound, Corey Seager and Turner singled with one out and Logan Forsythe walked with two outs. Hernandez then hit a slider into the left field corner an early 3-0 lead against left-hander Anthony Banda (1-2).

Hernandez has three doubles, two homers and five RBIs in 26 at-bats against the D-backs this season, though he is hitting just .224 overall.

“The intent when he is in the batter’s box, he’s looking to slug,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “He likes the fastball, but for him to stay back on the slider was big, and I think with (Enrique), the average doesn’t speak to the quality of at-bats and the production that he’s given us. Against the left-handers, I certainly like him in the box.”

Marte walked and scored on Peralta’s infield single to make it 3-1 in the third inning.

Martinez homered with one out in the fourth inning to make it 3-2. With two on and two out, Arizona pinch hitter Brandon Drury struck out while batting for Banda, who allowed three runs in four innings.

The Dodgers scored three runs in the fifth inning off reliever Jake Barrett, who was not warming in the bullpen until Drury took his at-bat.

Taylor homered to lead off the fifth, and the Dodgers added two runs on a walk, a throwing error and two infield singles for a 6-2 lead.

”Tough night for us,“ Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. ”We battled offensively. It wasn’t particularly a great game for us, but we didn’t shut down.

NOTES: Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig (hamstring, knee) was held out of the starting lineup but entered the game in a double switch in the seventh inning. Puig played all nine innings Wednesday and had the go-ahead single in the seventh inning of a 3-2 victory. ... Arizona LHP Robbie Ray, struck in the head by a line drive July 28, is scheduled to throw a simulated game Saturday, manager Torey Lovullo said, provided he continues the steady recovery he has shown thus far. Ray played catch and took batting practice Thursday, the day after a 33-pitch bullpen session. ... Arizona 2B Brandon Drury, who did not start for the fifth consecutive game, struck out as a pinch hitter. He will be used mostly off the bench moving forward, Lovullo said, with INF/OF Daniel Descalso getting much of the playing time at second. ... Arizona has won eight of 13 games against the Dodgers this year.