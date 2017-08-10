Dodgers hand D-backs’ Greinke first home loss

PHOENIX -- Cody Bellinger didn’t need long to convince one of the best pitchers in the majors that his rookie-season numbers are not a mirage.

Bellinger homered, doubled and scored twice off Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke, and the Los Angeles Dodgers handed Greinke his first home loss of the season in a 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field.

“There is not really a place where you (think), like, ‘If you throw this pitch, he is out,'” Greinke said of Bellinger.

“No matter what you do, you have to play the odds a little bit. He is one of the few guys who can cover the whole zone and hit a home run any place in the strike zone.”

Bellinger hit his 33rd homer of the season in the second inning and doubled to open a two-run seventh as the Dodgers (80-33) claimed their 33rd comeback victory of the season.

Joc Pederson drove in Bellinger with a two-out double off Greinke (13-5) to tie the game. Yasiel Puig followed with single for a 3-2 lead, chasing Greinke.

“It just shows that we can come back against a good team late, and our bullpen is good enough to shut them down late,” said Pederson, who is 4-for-12 with two RBIs against Greinke in his career.

The Dodgers have won 14 of 16 games and 45 of 53. They have won 14 of their past 17 series, splitting the other three, and they will look to win the current three-game set behind Yu Darvish, who makes his second start for Los Angeles on Thursday.

Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood (14-1) gave up two runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked one. Wood passed Greinke for sole possession of second place in the National League in victories.

“The velocity, the stuff, the changeup was really good, the slider,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The velocity held, and so he was the Alex that we’ve seen all year.”

Paul Goldschmidt homered and J.D. Martinez had two hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks, who had won four of six.

The D-backs (64-49) are 37-19 at home, second to the Dodgers in the majors. Arizona slipped a half-game behind the Colorado Rockies in the race for the NL’s first wild card.

Greinke, a former Dodger who had been 10-0 with a 2.39 ERA at home, gave up three runs on four hits, walked four and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He was most distressed about the high changeup that Pederson lined to the right field fence.

“Did a bad job that last inning,” Greinke said. “Felt pretty good, but too aggressive on the middle of the plate with Bellinger, and he hit it really good. Then threw a terrible pitch to Joc, and he hit it good. Threw a pitch where I wanted to to Puig, but he hit it all right and found a good spot.”

Kenley Jansen pitched around a one-out hit batsman in the ninth inning for his 29th save.

The Dodgers have at least two extra-base hits in each of the past 53 games, extending their major league record since at least 1913, according to STATS, LLC.

Goldschmidt tied the game with one out in the fourth inning with his 26th homer, a shot that hit high off the batter’s eye in center field.

Martinez’s RBI single in the sixth gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead.

“It looked like both teams hit a block wall against two very good starting pitchers,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “They just out-executed us at the right time.”

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back strain) is scheduled to throw his first bullpen session Friday, manager Dave Roberts said. Kershaw has been on the disabled list since July 24. ... Arizona LHP Robbie Ray threw a 33-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and said he felt no ill effects. Ray has passed the concussion protocol after being struck on the head with a line drive in a game July 28. His next start has not been scheduled, manager Torey Lovullo said. ... Dodgers OF Andre Ethier (lumbar disk) hit this week and is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Class A Rancho Cucamonga shortly. He is not expected to join the team until after rosters expand Sept. 1, Roberts said. Ethier was placed on the disabled list March 30 and has not played this season. He is earning $17.5 million this year and has a $17.5 million option for 2018 that includes a $2.5 million buyout. ... New Hall of Famer Tim Raines threw out a ceremonial first pitch.