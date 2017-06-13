Preview: Dodgers at Indians

The Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers are in similar positions as they begin a three-game interleague series in Cleveland on Tuesday in what could be a World Series preview. The teams stand second in their divisions - the Indians are right behind Minnesota in the American League Central while the Dodgers are hot on the heels of Colorado in the National League West - with Cleveland (31-29) still searching for consistency and Los Angeles (39-25) tied for the third-most wins in baseball.

The series features the two best bullpens in baseball and each club sends out a former Cy Young Award winner as the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to pitch Tuesday and the Indians' Corey Kluber takes the ball Wednesday. Los Angeles could be without first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who left Sunday's game because of back tightness - he made his first career trip to the disabled list earlier this season with a back strain - and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday. Cleveland is 1-7 in interleague games this season, including 0-5 versus NL West teams Arizona and Colorado, while Los Angeles plays the AL for the first time. Kershaw is tied for second in the majors with eight victories after winning four straight decisions and opposes Trevor Bauer, who had a three-decision winning streak snapped in his last outing.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (8-2, 2.20 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (5-5, 6.10)

Kershaw allowed one run, three hits and three walks while striking out nine in seven innings of a 2-1 victory over Washington on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Texan, who is among the major league leaders in ERA, WHIP (0.90) and strikeouts (101), has permitted two or fewer runs in 10 of his 13 starts this season. Kershaw, who took a no-decision in only start versus Cleveland during his rookie season of 2008, is 12-4 with a 2.22 ERA in 28 interleague starts.

Bauer yielded four runs, five hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings of an 8-1 loss in Colorado on Wednesday in his second-shortest outing of the season. The 26-year-old Californian was 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA in his previous five turns, which included a start that was cut short at 1 2/3 innings because of a rain delay in a game the Indians eventually won 8-0 in Kansas City on June 4. Bauer is 7-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 18 interleague games (17 starts), including 1-0, 2.31 in two turns versus Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LHP Andrew Miller has the lowest ERA among major league relievers at 0.29, allowing one earned run in 31 1/3 innings this season.

2. Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen earned his 200th career save Sunday, becoming the sixth active pitcher to reach that plateau (Francisco Rodriguez, Huston Street, Fernando Rodney, Craig Kimbrel and Joakim Soria).

3. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor (.259 batting average) snapped an 0-for-11 slide Sunday, bringing his June average to .167 after hitting .309 in April and .245 in May.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Indians 2