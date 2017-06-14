Preview: Dodgers at Indians

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger is on a serious home run tear and he looks to stay hot when his team continues a three-game interleague series at the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Bellinger went deep twice for the second straight contest to lead the Dodgers to a 7-5 win in the opener Tuesday night, recording the fourth multi-homer performance of his 45-game career.

The 21-year-old also homered two games ago to give him five over a span of three contests, which has helped Los Angeles extend its winning streak to five and catch Colorado atop the National League West. Bellinger and his teammates will take aim at Indians ace Corey Kluber, who is making his third start since returning from a back injury. He will hope for a little more support after Cleveland was limited to six hits and two runs through the first eight innings Tuesday night before a late three-run homer forced the Dodgers to turn to closer Kenley Jansen for the final out. Los Angeles is 4-0 all-time at Progressive Field and 24-9 this season when playing outside their division.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (5-3, 3.28 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (5-2, 4.38)

McCarthy has allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts - including four straight - and he yielded just three hits in a season high-tying seven innings in a hard-luck loss against Washington his last time out. The oft-injured veteran has served up one home run in 28 2/3 innings since returning from a shoulder ailment in May. McCarthy is 6-5 with a 3.98 ERA in 19 games (11 starts) in his career against Cleveland, and he has been hit hard by Jose Ramirez (3-for-3, one home run).

Kluber went on the disabled list early in May with a 5.06 ERA, but he has looked much more like himself in two starts since returning to the mound while surrendering three runs in 12 innings. The former Cy Young Award winner has 18 strikeouts against three walks in that span and he has gone 4-0 in four home outings this season. Kluber, who has faced the Dodgers just once and was solid through 6 2/3 innings, is 11-3 with a 2.34 ERA in 16 career interleague starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Jansen has struck out 44 of the 97 batters he has faced without issuing a walk.

2. Indians SS Francisco Lindor is 6-for-40 with no home runs and one walk in June.

3. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner is 6-for-14 since returning from a hamstring injury and has hit safely in nine consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Dodgers 3