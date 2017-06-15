Chisenhall, Ramirez slug Indians past Dodgers

CLEVELAND -- Lonnie Chisenhall had a home run and five RBIs, and Jose Ramirez had three hits and drove in a pair as the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Edwin Encarnacion and Erik Gonzalez also went deep for Cleveland, with Gonzalez's blast serving as his first career homer.

Encarnacion, who reached base five times, on three hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch, scored a career-high-tying four runs.

Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor homered for the Dodgers, who saw their six-game winning streak halted.

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin (4-8) pitched five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts, matching his season high.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill (3-3) was roughed up for seven runs on eight hits in four innings.

The Indians batted around and scored three runs on four hits in a 40-pitch first inning by Hill. The Indians' runs came on RBI singles by Ramirez and Bradley Zimmer, and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Roberto Perez.

The Indians made it 5-0 in the second inning when Encarnacion belted a two-run shot into the left field bleachers for his 13th homer of the season.

Tomlin held the Dodgers scoreless on three hits through the first three innings. But Bellinger led off the fourth with a line drive home run down the right field line, his 18th, cutting the Indians' lead to 5-1.

The Dodgers shaved three more runs off that lead in the fifth inning, when Tomlin gave up consecutive doubles to Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig, and a two-run home run by Chris Taylor, reducing Cleveland's lead to 5-4.

The Indians responded with a three-run bottom of the fifth. Hill began the inning by giving up a walk and single to the first two batters he faced. Ross Stripling relieved Hill and saw Chisenhall deposit his second pitch into the seats in right field for a three-run homer, pushing the Cleveland lead back out to 8-4.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the Indians struck for three more. A two-run single by Chisenhall and a broken-bat RBI single by Perez gave the Indians an 11-4 lead.

Chase Utley's RBI groundout in the seventh inning made it 11-5, and Gonzalez's home run leading off the seventh inning against Chris Hatcher, completed the scoring.

NOTES: Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who was placed on the disabled list on June 13, received a second opinion on his back condition, which confirmed the original diagnosis, a herniated disc. There is no timetable for his return. . . Dodgers LHP Alex Wood will start Friday in Cincinnati. In four career appearances against the Reds, Wood is 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA. . . Indians OF Michael Brantley was not with the team Thursday. He was with his wife Melissa, who was having a baby. . . Indians 2B Jason Kipnis missed his second consecutive game with a stiff neck. Replacing him in the leadoff spot was SS Francisco Lindor, who hit leadoff for the first time this season.