Dodgers rally past Indians for sixth straight victory

CLEVELAND -- It's a series between the teams with the top two bullpens in the major leagues, but you'd never know it.

Enrique Hernandez's pinch-hit home run off Andrew Miller ignited a four-run eighth-inning rally as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

It was the second consecutive game the Dodgers hit a home run in the eighth inning off Miller (3-2), who prior to facing the Dodgers had not allowed a home run all year. Cody Bellinger homered off Miller in the Dodgers' 7-5 victory Tuesday.

"Miller is one of the best in baseball," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "To do it to him last night, then again tonight. That was big for us, against a really good pitcher."

Dodgers reliever Josh Fields (3-0), who blew a save by giving up a game-tying home run to Jose Ramirez in the seventh inning, got the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to pick up his 13th save.

Cleveland has the top bullpen in the American League, with a 2.56 ERA, while the Dodgers (2.78) lead National League relief corps.

"I was really looking forward to watching these two bullpens go at one another, but the offenses have had their way with them," Roberts said.

With the score tied at 2-2, Miller, in relief of starter Corey Kluber, retired the first batter of the eighth inning. But the right-handed Hernandez, pinch-hitting for Chase Utley, hit a 1-2 pitch over the right-field wall for his sixth home run.

"I was looking for his slider, but he threw me a fastball. I took an emergency swing, and fortunately the ball went out," Hernandez said.

"When I threw the pitch and saw the swing, I thought I'd be fine," Miller said. "A home run never crossed my mind. Obviously I misread the swing. It was just a bad pitch."

Corey Seager followed with an infield single, and the next two hitters, Justin Turner and Bellinger, drew walks to load the bases.

Cleveland appeared to get out of the inning when Yasmani Grandal grounded to shortstop Francisco Lindor, who started an apparent 6-4-3 inning-ending double play. But the Dodgers challenged the call, saying Erik Gonzalez did not have his foot on second base when he took the throw from Lindor.

After a short video review, the call was overturned. Seager scored on the play, and there were runners at second and third.

"We saw (Gonzalez) come off the bag. It was pretty obvious," Roberts said.

"Obviously a huge play. I was actually surprised they called him out in the first place," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Instead of the inning being over, Zach McAllister relieved Miller and gave up a two-run single to Chris Taylor.

In the two appearances against the Dodgers, Miller's ERA has gone from 0.29 to 1.60.

"He's human," Francona said. "He's been so good, so incredibly good, that when he gives up a run it's shocking to people."

Cleveland's last two runs came in the eighth inning, on a double by Michael Brantley and single by Edwin Encarnacion.

Trailing 2-0, the Indians scored a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Brantley and tied it in the seventh on Ramirez's home run.

Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits, with two walks and no strikeouts.

"I was lucky to get that far. I threw like 10 pitches all night that worked," McCarthy said.

Indians starter Kluber pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits, with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

NOTES: Indians manager Terry Francona was back in the dugout Wednesday night after leaving Tuesday's game in the eighth inning because he was feeling light-headed and his heart rate was up. Francona was taken by ambulance to the Cleveland Clinic, where he underwent a battery of tests. "It scared me a little bit, but everything checked out. They think I was dehydrated," Francona said. ... RHP Josh Tomlin, who will start Thursday for Cleveland, is averaging a major-league-best 0.5 walks per nine innings (four walks in 66 innings). ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of neck spasms. He was replaced by INF Erik Gonzalez. ... Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for making obscene gestures toward fans at Progressive Field after hitting a home run in the second inning Tuesday. Puig is appealing the suspension and is eligible to continue playing. ... Dodgers LHP Rich Hill, who made 63 relief appearances for Cleveland in 2013, will make his first career start vs. Cleveland on Thursday.