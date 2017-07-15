Puig belts two homers as Dodgers rally past Marlins

MIAMI -- Yasiel Puig is not your usual eight-hole batter.

The Cuban-born slugger proved it Friday night, slugging two homers -- including a go-ahead three-run shot in the top of the ninth -- to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

Corey Seager also homered for the Dodgers, but the star was Puig, who finished with four RBIs.

Puig, who has 18 homers and 47 RBIs this season, was asked if he has talked to manager Dave Roberts about his spot in the batting order.

"I've wanted to tell the manager to put me higher up, but I think it's better to stay there, and if he bats me ninth ... the same," Puig said. "As long as I'm in the lineup ..."

On his second homer, Puig fell behind in the count 0-2 but did not panic.

"It was good to see his heart rate remain calm after he got behind," Roberts said. "There have been many times we've seen him get over-amped and throw at-bats away."

Puig, whose career high in homers was the 19 he hit as a rookie in 2013, said his goal is to get to 20 and also make the World Series.

The first part of that goal appears to be a lock. His second goal looks good, too, as the Dodgers, who have the best record in the majors at 62-29, have won seven straight games.

They kept their streak alive with that dramatic ninth inning in which three straight batters were within one strike of handing the game to Miami. But closer A.J. Ramos (2-4) allowed a two-out single to Joc Pederson and lost Yasmani Grandal on a walk.

Puig then hit a 1-2 pitch to the home run sculpture in left-center. It was the fourth multi-homer game of Puig's career, and it left Ramos with a bitter taste.

"I just didn't make the pitch," Ramos said. "I threw it where (Puig) could hit it. I just couldn't get the last out."

Miami (41-47) had its three-game win streak snapped despite a run-scoring double by Giancarlo Stanton and a two-run double by Justin Bour.

Reliever Josh Fields (5-0) earned the win and Kenley Jansen picked up his 22nd save. The Dodgers' bullpen combined to pitch 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Los Angeles opened the scoring, getting a run in the second on an error by second baseman Dee Gordon. The rally started with a double by Pederson and a single by Grandal, who attempted to steal second before stopping short, perhaps hoping to draw a throw.

If so, the ploy worked as Gordon dropped the ball and threw home too late to catch Pederson. The next batter, Chris Taylor, followed with a two-out single, but left fielder Marcell Ozuna's perfect one-hop throw caught Grandal at the plate.

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the fourth. Martin Prado hit a two-out double and scored on a single to center by J.T. Realmuto.

Puig gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead by going deep on the first pitch of the fifth inning for his 17th homer. Two outs later, Seager made it 3-1 with his 14th homer.

Miami took a 4-3 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. The rally started when 43-year-old pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki was hit by a pitch. Stanton hit an RBI double to make it 3-2. And with two outs and a 2-2 count, Bour drilled an opposite-field two-run double.

That 4-3 lead survived until the ninth, when Puig came through.

"(Puig is) tempting me to move him up in the order," Roberts said. "(Batting eighth) is something that, prior to this season, he had never done. But you look at the length he has given our lineup.

"He does have a flair for the dramatic."

NOTES: Dodgers LF Chris Taylor made a spectacular first-inning catch against Dee Gordon, going back and making the play before crashing into the fence. ... Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal (left hand) returned after missing one game. ... Marlins RHP Edinson Volquez (left knee) might have his next start, scheduled for Sunday, pushed back. RHP Tom Koehler would likely pitch in place of Volquez on Sunday. ... Marlins SS Miguel Rojas, batting .286 in seven minor league rehab games, has healed from his right thumb fracture and could return to the majors next week. ... The Dodgers are looking for lefty relievers before the trade deadline. They are thin in that area after placing LHPs Adam Liberatore (forearm) and Grant Dayton (neck) on the disabled list within the past week.