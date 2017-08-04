Preview: Dodgers at Mets

With Clayton Kershaw sidelined, Yu Darvish will assume the role of ace as he prepares to make his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at the New York Mets. Darvish will have plenty of pressure on his shoulders, not the least of which is facing New York’s Jacob deGrom in a marquee pitching matchup.

Acquired from Texas just as Monday’s trade deadline was expiring, Darvish is winless since June 12 and coming off the worst start of his career, but he’s eager to join baseball’s best team. “This is my first time getting traded during the season, and I was worried a little bit if I could blend into the clubhouse and everything,” Darvish said. “But the guys were really great and I feel comfortable. I am looking forward to playing for the first time with the Dodgers.” Los Angeles, which is 15-3 since the All-Star break after taking two of three in Atlanta, scored 36 runs in a four-game sweep of New York from June 19-22. The Mets capped a 4-6 road trip in ugly fashion, with Hansel Robles plunking a batter and walking three in the ninth, forcing the winning run home with a Bull Durham-esqe throw to the backstop.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Yu Darvish (6-9, 4.01 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (12-4, 3.29)

Darvish’s last start certainly was forgettable as he was rocked for a career-high 10 runs on nine hits over 3 2/3 innings versus Miami, dropping his career record against NL opponents to 8-3. He struck out 12 over eight innings in his previous turn at Tampa Bay but is 0-5 over his last eight starts. Asdrubal Cabrera is 5-for-13 against Darvish, who does not have a decision in three starts versus the Mets.

DeGrom had an eight-start winning streak snapped last time out in Seattle, when he permitted three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out 10 over six innings. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine outings and has won five consecutive starts at Citi Field. Justin Turner is hitless in 10 at-bats versus deGrom, who is 0-2 with a 2.94 in five starts against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets SS Amed Rosario, their top prospect who has two triples in his first three major league games, will make his Citi Field debut Friday.

2. Dodgers SS Corey Seager was 7-for-14 and Cody Bellinger 6-for-15 with three homers in the sweep of New York in June.

3. Cabrera was 6-for-10 in the final two games of the road trip.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Dodgers 2