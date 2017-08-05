Preview: Dodgers at Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers are enjoying one of the best two-month stretches in major-league history, and no team has felt the brunt of that dominance during that span more than the New York Mets. The Dodgers eye a 43rd victory in their last 50 contests when they continue their three-game series Saturday in New York.

Yu Darvish was masterful in his team debut Friday, striking out 10 across seven innings en route to a 6-0 triumph to give Los Angeles its 11th victory in 12 outings. The Dodgers have been especially impressive against New York, clubbing 18 homers and outscoring the Mets 42-11 this year while extending their winning streak against them to seven games dating back to last season. While Los Angeles has won eight of its last nine on the road and own a 12-game lead over the next closest team in the National League, New York has dropped five of its last six to fall 12 1/2 games back of Colorado for the second and final NL wild-card spot. The Mets own the second-worst ERA in the NL (4.92) but have watched that number skyrocket against the Dodgers, posting an 8.78 ERA and issuing 29 walks.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Rich Hill (8-4, 3.35 ERA) vs. Mets RH Seth Lugo (5-3, 4.53)

Hill worked his fifth consecutive outing of allowing two runs or fewer last Saturday in a win over San Francisco, yielding only a solo homer among two hits across 5 2/3 innings. The 37-year-old Bostonian was razor-sharp throughout July, going 4-0 with a 1.45 ERA in five turns while striking out 40 and walking only five. Hill fanned eight and permitted one run on four hits in a win versus the Mets on June 21, improving to 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA in five appearances (three starts) against them.

Lugo is coming off one of his worst efforts of the season following Sunday’s loss at Seattle in which he surrendered five runs - including a pair of homers - and eight hits in five frames. The Centenary product went 2-2 with a 5.29 ERA in July, but he has been much better at home (1-1, 3.15) than on the road (4-2, 5.26). Lugo is 10-4 with a 3.72 ERA as a starter entering his 18th career turn as he faces the Dodgers for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers OF Chris Taylor, who is batting .416 since the All-Star break, is 5-for-8 with two homers, three RBIs and six runs scored over his last two contests.

2. New York OF Michael Conforto has recorded multiple hits five times during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager is 14-for-28 - despite two 0-for-4 efforts - with four three-hit performances over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Mets 2