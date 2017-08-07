Red-hot Dodgers cap sweep of Mets with one-hitter

NEW YORK -- Life is so good for the Los Angeles Dodgers right now, even the so-called imperfections seem to fit into the mosaic perfectly.

Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu combined with two relievers on a one-hitter Sunday night as the Dodgers continued their historic rampage by completing a three-game sweep of the New York Mets with an 8-0 win at Citi Field.

Ryu allowed just one baserunner -- Travis d'Arnaud laced a clean single to right field leading off the third inning -- in seven innings. The early hit spared manager Dave Roberts the possible task of pulling Ryu, who hasn't pitched more than seven innings in an outing this year, with a no-hitter or perfect game intact.

Ryu was limited to one major league appearance in 2015 and 2016 combined due to left shoulder woes.

"Obviously, I like history," Roberts said. "The last start, he threw 85 pitches. So how far beyond that we would have let him go, I'm not sure. But I guess I can look back and be grateful that d'Arnaud got a hit so I don't have to worry about that."

Ryu struck out eight, went to a three-ball count just three times and allowed only one hard-hit ball following d'Arnaud's hit -- a flyout to the track in left field by Wilmer Flores to end the seventh. He threw 96 pitches, his most in a start since June 17 and a total he matched or exceeded just five times in his first 15 starts this season.

"As a pitcher coming back from the injury, I'm pretty sure (Roberts) would have pulled me out (due to) the pitch count," Ryu said through an interpreter.

Tony Cingrani and Kenley Jansen completed the gem, with Jansen issuing a one-out walk to pinch hitter Brandon Nimmo in the ninth.

Ryu got all the support he needed thanks to a three-run first inning by the Dodgers that began with a beneficial hiccup.

Third baseman Justin Turner was called out trying to steal second for the final out of the first. However, Roberts challenged the ruling, and it was overturned when replay showed Turner reached around the tag of Mets shortstop Amed Rosario.

Cody Bellinger, who was in a 1-2 count at the time of the steal, worked a walk, after which Turner and Bellinger executed a double steal. Logan Forsythe (two-run single) and Austin Barnes (RBI double) followed with run-scoring hits.

"It was a big play," Roberts said of the overturned steal. "You could say that's probably the turning point of the game."

Turner, who was a Mets utility man from 2010 through 2013, ended any remaining suspense by hitting a two-run homer in the third. Bellinger hit a two-run homer -- his 32nd of the season, tying him for 17th most by a rookie in baseball history -- in the eighth. Chris Taylor added an RBI triple in the ninth for the Dodgers (79-32), who have won 44 of their past 51 games dating to June 7.

It is the best 51-game run by a baseball team since the 1912 New York Giants went 44-7 from May 4 through July 3, but Turner said the Dodgers aren't thinking about their place in history.

"That's one of the best things about this team -- no one's really looking back at what we've already done, no one's really looking ahead and trying to figure out who we're going to match up with in the playoffs," Turner said. "It's show up and figure out how to win a ballgame that day. And that's all that matters."

The Mets (49-60), who have lost seven of eight to fall a season-high 11 games under .500, had no problem gushing about what they saw from the Dodgers. Los Angeles swept the seven-game season series -- the first time either team has swept the other since New York began play in 1962 -- by a whopping 57-15 margin.

"We were overmatched," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "They outplayed us in every facet of the game. They obviously hit better than us and pitched better than us."

Mets left-hander Steven Matz (2-5) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings. He is 0-4 with a 11.03 ERA in his past six starts.

"It's not easy to go through these little bumps, but I'm trying to stay positive," Matz said.

NOTES: Mets RF/1B Jay Bruce (stiff neck) sat out a second straight game. ... Mets RHP Robert Gsellman (left hamstring) allowed six runs (three earned) in 2 2/3 innings Sunday in his third rehab start for Double-A Binghamton. ... Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal (back) didn't play. Manager Dave Roberts said Grandal, who exited the Saturday game in the seventh inning, should be fine for the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. ... Roberts also said ace LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) would meet the Dodgers in Arizona. Kershaw was placed on the disabled list July 24 and has yet to begin a throwing program.