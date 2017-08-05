EditorsNote: reworked with Darvish the main story

Darvish dazzles in Dodgers’ destruction of Mets

NEW YORK -- The major league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed another ace pitcher to the team Friday, when Yu Darvish -- acquired in a last-minute deadline deal on Monday with the Texas Rangers -- threw seven scoreless innings in his first start for his new team, a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Darvish allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out 10. The win was the first since June 12 for Darvish, who was 0-5 with a 5.81 ERA in his final eight starts for the Rangers.

“First inning, it’s a different environment, different players behind me,” Darvish said through a translator. “But (from the) first inning to the second inning, it was all good.”

Darvish received the only support he’d need when Chris Taylor homered leading off the first against Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom (12-5).

“Yu was very, very good tonight,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We didn’t have a lot of opportunities.”

Chase Utley continued his career-long torment of the Mets when he hit a two-run homer to provide the exclamation point on Dodgers’ win.

Thanks to Darvish (1-0), the Dodgers were well on their way to a convincing victory when Utley silenced the booing Mets fans -- still mad at him for both his mastery of the Mets while he was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2003 through 2015, as well as the hard slide into shortstop Ruben Tejada that broke Tejada’s leg during the 2015 National League Championship Series and led to new sliding rules -- in the crowd of 41,187 by homering into the second deck in right field to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 5-0.

“This stage -- where there’s some history, obviously, with Mets fans -- for Chase to rise to the occasion like he always seems to do is a big boost to our ball club,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Unlike previous New York baseball villains such as Chipper Jones, Pedro Martinez, John Rocker and Roger Clemens, there’s no outward feeding off the frenzy by Utley, who rounded the bases following his 39th homer against the Mets in the same stoic, expressionless fashion he did the previous 38 times.

“There’s got to be some emotion somewhere -- obviously, he doesn’t show it, and it’s not external,” Roberts said. “There’s been some big hits and some big highs for him, especially in this ballpark.”

Utley’s 39 homers against the Mets are the most among active players and tied for the eighth most all-time with Willie Mays. But as he does every time he visits Queens, Utley insists he doesn’t take any extra pleasure in beating the Mets -- though he did acknowledge Friday he enjoys playing at Citi Field.

“Any time the crowd gets into it, it gets your adrenaline going a little bit more,” Utley said in his familiar low monotone. “That makes it exciting, good or bad. Makes for exciting baseball. There are places we go (where) fans aren’t into it as much. But here, they’re definitely into it.”

Long before Utley homered, the thousands of Dodgers fans in the near-sellout crowd were into Darvish.

Darvish (7-9 between the Rangers and Dodgers) wriggled out of a first-and-third, one-out jam in the first but allowed just two more baserunners the rest of the way and capped his evening by striking out the side in the seventh.

Michael Conforto had a pair of singles for the Mets (49-58), who have lost five of their last six games. Conforto and rookie shortstop Amed Rosario -- who singled and stole a base in the fifth -- were the only runners to get beyond second base.

DeGrom allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings.

“You’ve got to give those guys credit, they’re good hitters,” deGrom said.

DeGrom also singled and stole a base in the third -- the first stolen base by a Mets pitcher since Oliver Perez swiped second on May 11, 2008.

NOTES: The Dodgers claimed RHP Dylan Floro off waivers from the Chicago Cubs and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Floro on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred OF Franklin Gutierrez (ankylosis spondylitis) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. ... Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) is still a few days away from throwing off a mound. ... Mets RHP Hansel Robles (arm, groin), who was injured while pitching Thursday, was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on Friday. ... Mets GM Sandy Alderson said RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot in right shoulder) could return to the majors by the third week of the month.