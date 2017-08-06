Puig, streaking Dodgers slug way past Mets

NEW YORK -- Most teams would find it difficult to mount a comeback after falling behind by three runs in the first inning and being no-hit into the fifth.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, baseball’s version of a souped-up SUV, an early deficit and flirtation with being no-hit were speed bumps Saturday to be cruised over with nary a seat-shaking rattle.

The Dodgers continued their historic two-month run Saturday when they rode a five-homer attack -- including a tiebreaking blast leading off the seventh by Yasiel Puig -- to storm back and beat the New York Mets 7-4 at Citi Field.

“It’s a really exciting team to watch,” said left-hander Rich Hill, who put Los Angeles in the early hole by giving up solo homers to Michael Conforto, Wilmer Flores and Curtis Granderson in the first inning. “You know, at some point, that if we’re behind, the turnaround is always there.”

The turnaround began in the fifth inning when Yasmani Grandal broke up the no-hit bid of Mets starter Seth Lugo by doubling with two outs. The Dodgers tied the score in the sixth on a leadoff homer by Chris Taylor and a two-run shot by Cody Bellinger.

Former Met Justin Turner homered leading off the eighth to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 5-3 before Corey Seager launched a two-run blast into the upper deck in right field in the ninth.

“They had a two-run lead and they just kept adding on runs,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “It’s tough to catch up. You go into the sixth or seventh inning, OK, we’re down a run and you’re still there. And all of a sudden, you just can’t stop it.”

Los Angeles had just three baserunners in the first five innings but seven hits and two walks in its final 22 plate appearances.

“Take good at-bats, wear guys down, break guys down,” Turner said. “Lugo was throwing the ball great, no-hitter through five innings. Get that pitch count up, third time around, good things happen.”

The Dodgers (78-32) are in the midst of a run where almost everything that’s happening is good. Los Angeles won Saturday for the 23rd time in its last 26 games and the 43rd time in the last 50. It is the best 50-game stretch in baseball since the New York Giants went 43-7 in 1912.

“It is history in the making,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s what we talked about a few weeks ago: This is who we are. This is a team that’s going out there expecting to win, playing the right way and we are finding ways to win games. We win in different ways. Those guys slugged early, we slugged late.”

Hill, who allowed three runs and six hits with eight strikeouts in five innings, and four relievers limited the Mets to three hits in the final eight innings. Brandon Morrow (4-0), the first pitcher out of the bullpen, picked up the win after allowing one walk in one inning.

“If the result at the end of the day and the game is not going to be there, we know that the effort is there, and that’s always a constant,” Hill said.

Turner finished 2-for-5 as he raised his National League-leading average to .347.

Rene Rivera had a ninth-inning homer for the Mets (49-59). who have lost six of their last seven.

“It’s frustrating -- to get a start like that and get off to a start like that, both things worked in our favor,” Collins said. “That’s too good of a team. It’s tough to hold them down.”

Paul Sewald (0-4) took the loss after giving up two runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Lugo allowed three runs, four hits and two walks while striking out five in 5 2/3 innings.

“We play nine innings for a reason,” Lugo said. “You can’t just go ‘We’ll have one inning to get the job done.’ You’ve got to keep going the whole game. I think we got a little complacent. They didn‘t.”

NOTES: Mets manager Terry Collins said CF Juan Lagares (broken left thumb), who is in the midst of a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton, needs to play one or two full nine-inning games before the team considers activating him. ... Mets 2B Neil Walker made his first major league appearance at first base when he moved there during a double-switch in the sixth inning. ... Dodgers RHP Chris Hatcher (right shoulder) tossed two scoreless innings of relief Friday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Dodgers LHP Alex Wood, who admitted to fatigue after his most recent start Thursday, remains penciled in to start Wednesday. Wood will throw a bullpen session Sunday.