Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been taking full advantage of their lengthy string of games in the Golden State and hope to continue their success when they visit the San Diego Padres on Friday for the opener of their three-game series. Los Angeles posted a 6-2 road victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to improve to 9-2 on a stretch during which it plays 20 straight contests in California.

The Dodgers continued their power surge against the Angels, going deep three times in the triumph to raise their home-run total for June to 50 - a franchise record for any month. Rookie Cody Bellinger had belted a team-leading 13 shots this month but was kept in the park Thursday for a fourth consecutive contest after a two-homer performance against Colorado on Sunday. San Diego is looking to win three straight series for the first time this season after taking two of three from both Detroit and Atlanta during its nine-game homestand. Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot each went 3-for-4 with two RBIs Thursday as the Padres recorded nine hits in their 6-0 triumph over the Braves.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (8-0, 1.86 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (5-7, 4.42)

Wood is coming off a victory over Colorado last Friday in which he gave up one run and three hits over six innings. The 26-year-old native of North Carolina, who hasn't lost since May 30, 2016, is the first Dodger to begin a season 8-0 since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 and open a campaign with an unbeaten streak of 10 or more starts since Orel Hershiser (also 11) in 1985. Wood is 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA in nine career appearances (five starts) against San Diego, including a scoreless two-inning relief outing on April 5.

Richard escaped with a no-decision against Detroit on Sunday after surrendering five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old from Indiana has won his last three decisions at home, tossing his first complete game since 2012 on May 21 against Arizona and falling one out shy of another on June 13 versus Cincinnati. Richard owns a 7-5 record and 3.69 ERA in 21 career games (19 starts) versus the Padres after splitting a pair of decisions against them earlier this season.

Walk-Offs

1. Dodgers CF Joc Pederson hit the team's record-setting homer Thursday, a three-run shot that gave him his second three-RBI performance in three games.

2. Renfroe and 1B Wil Myers both homered Thursday to remain tied for the team lead with 16 apiece.

3. Dodgers SS Corey Seager returned to the lineup Thursday after missing five games with a strained hamstring and went 0-for-4.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Padres 2