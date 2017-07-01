Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers hope to continue their power surge as they begin a new month Saturday with the middle contest of their three-game series against the host San Diego Padres. Los Angeles belted three home runs, including two by Austin Barnes, in Friday's 10-4 romp to finish June with 53 - a franchise record for most blasts in a single month.

Barnes launched his first career grand slam in the first inning and added a three-run shot in the sixth for a personal-best seven RBIs as the Dodgers improved to 10-2 on a stretch during which they play 20 consecutive contests in California. San Diego's quest to win three straight series for the first time this season took a hit as it managed only six hits while falling to 4-3 on its nine-game homestand. Hunter Renfroe has been swinging a hot bat, going 6-for-11 over his last three contests after registering two hits on the opener. The 25-year-old Renfroe is tied with Wil Myers for the team lead wih 16 home runs.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Rich Hill (4-4, 4.60 ERA) vs. Padres LH Dillon Overton (0-0, 6.38)

Hill worked a season-high seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday but suffered his second loss in three outings after giving up three runs and four hits. The 37-year-old native of Boston made his season debut against San Diego on April 5, recording a victory after allowing just one run and two hits in five frames. With the triumph, Hill improved to 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA in five career starts versus the Padres.

Overton will be making his debut for San Diego after being claimed off waivers from Seattle on June 19. The 25-year-old native of Oklahoma made one start and eight relief appearances for the Mariners this season, surrendering 15 runs - 13 earned - over 18 1/3 innings as opponents batted .280 against him. Overton, who never has faced the Dodgers, was tagged for five runs and seven hits - two homers - over 4 1/3 innings of relief against the Chicago White Sox in his most recent major-league appearance on May 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe went 4-for-4 on Friday, matching his hit total from the previous six games, while 3B Justin Turner homered during a 3-for-3 effort - his fourth multi-hit performance in seven contests.

2. San Diego C Hector Sanchez belted a pinch-hit, two-run homer Friday - his second such blast in his last three games.

3. Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw is likely to miss the All-Star Game, as he is slated to start for the Dodgers on the Sunday prior to the contest.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Padres 3