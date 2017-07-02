Dodgers continue domination of Padres

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres were the perfect opponent for Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill on Saturday night.

"One of our biggest struggles is left-handed curveballs," San Diego manager Andy Green said. "And he's got one of the best left-handed curveballs in the game."

Game, set and match.

And if Hill shutting them out for seven innings wasn't embarrassing enough for the Padres, San Diego's pitching staff was again ravaged by Dodgers hitters in an 8-0 victory at Petco Park that extended Los Angeles' domination of the Padres this season.

The Dodgers are 7-1 against their National League West Division rivals this season and have outscored San Diego 63-18 -- a big chunk of their major league-leading run differential of plus-155.

Chris Taylor hit Los Angeles' second grand slam in as many games after Austin Barnes connected Friday night, and Corey Seager and Justin Turner connected on back-to-back homers in the fourth Saturday.

Hill (5-4) gave up four hits and a walk with a career high-equaling 11 strikeouts and drove in the Dodgers' first run in the first two-hit game of his career.

Everywhere you looked, a Dodger was having a big night.

Former Padre Logan Forsythe had four hits for the second straight night and reached base nine straight times before San Diego left-handed reliever Ryan Buchter struck him out in the eighth.

Seager had three hits, including his 13th home run, in his second start since tweaking his hamstring June 23. Hill and Taylor each had two of Los Angeles' 14 hits. For Taylor, the slam was his league-leading third of the season.

"I don't think I do anything different with the bases loaded," Taylor said. "I try not to do too much and put the ball in play. I've run into a couple. Coincidence? I don't know."

"There are a lot of guys in here with really good swings," said Turner of the Dodgers offense. "We take good at-bats and we swing at good pitches. Usually, the chances of doing some damage are pretty good."

Then he turned to Hill's two hits.

"His at-bats are sheer entertainment," Turner said of Hill. "You can't take your eyes off him. Guys in the dugout are laughing. He looks like a big Little Leaguer up there having fun."

Left-hander Dillon Overton suffered the loss in his first start with San Diego. Overton gave up four runs on nine hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

"It wasn't the outcome we were expecting," said Overton, who was signed off waivers from Seattle on June 19 by the starter-strapped Padres. "I just wanted to give us a chance to win. But change is good. I'm excited to be here."

The Dodgers scored their first two runs off Overton on infield hits.

Taylor drew a walk to open the game, advanced to second on a Seager single and, after two outs, reached third when Overton hit Barnes, who Friday night drove in seven runs with a pair of homers, including his first grand slam.

Forsythe then chopped a dribbler up the third base line and reached first ahead of third baseman Chase d'Arnaud's throw with Taylor scoring.

Barnes led off the Dodgers fourth with a walk, but ran through a stop sign and was thrown out at the plate -- on a perfect relay from left fielder Jose Pirela to shortstop Erick Aybar to catcher Austin Hedges -- trying to score from first on Forsythe's double down the line. Forsythe moved to third on an infield out and scored on Hill's first hit of the season, a grounder that Aybar couldn't cleanly field behind second.

Seager and Turner then opened the fifth with the sixth set of back-to-back homers by the Dodgers this season. Seager hit a 438-foot drive to right and Turner pulled a 356-foot drive to left.

Overton's night ended after Forsythe's two-out double in the fifth. Taylor hit his third grand slam of the season in the seventh to double the run count.

The lone bright spot for the Padres was center fielder Manuel Margot, who had two hits and drew a walk off Hill and stole two bases.

NOTES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts missed Saturday night's game, serving a one-game suspension for his role in Friday night's dust-up with Padres' manager Andy Green. Green and Dodgers' pitcher Alex Wood, who triggered the events by threatening Jose Pirela, were also fined. Bench coach Bob Geren was the Dodgers interim manager in Roberts' absence. ... The Padres optioned RHP Jose Valdez to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Saturday night's starter LHP Dillon Overton on the 25-man roster. ... The Dodgers had a major league-leading 53 homers in June, which is also the highest total for any month in franchise history. The Dodgers were 21-7 in June, tying the franchise record for wins in the month and setting the record for the highest June winning percentage (.750) in franchise history. ... The Dodgers on Saturday recalled RHP Josh Fields from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned INF Mike Freeman to Oklahoma City. ... The Padres announced RHP Trevor Cahill will come off the disabled list Tuesday and start against the Indians in Cleveland.