Padres avoid sweep against Dodgers

SAN DIEGO -- Jhoulys Chacin knew the Sunday game was going to be a battle against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"What was it, they'd won 20 of the last 23 ... after the first two games against us,," the San Diego Padres right-hander said. "I was pumped up to win this one. I wanted this one. I wanted to shut the door."

And shut the door Chacin did at Petco Park, holding the Dodgers scoreless through five tough innings before turning a five-run lead over to the bullpen. The Dodgers rallied late, but the Padres held on to win 5-3.

Manuel Margot and Jose Pirela each drove in a pair of runs with two hits, and Hunter Renfroe went 4-for-4 as the Padres snapped the Dodgers' six-game winning streak against San Diego. The win was only the Padres' second in nine tries against the current National League West leaders.

"Chacin worked hard for this one," Padres manager Andy Green said after the Padres concluded a 5-4 homestand. "He pitched five hard-fought innings. He was always pitching in danger."

It wasn't necessarily pretty.

Nine Dodgers reached base against Chacin via four hits, three walks and two hit batters. The Dodgers stranded nine over his five innings, with six of those abandoned in scoring position. Chacin (7-7) used 107 pitches to dodge trouble.

"I grinded," said Chacin. "They are a very good hitting team. I just wanted to keep the door shut."

The Dodgers didn't score after getting their first two batters on in the second.

They didn't score after loading the bases in the third.

They didn't score after putting runners in scoring position in the fourth and fifth.

It probably didn't hurt that Chacin was pitching at home. He has a 4.52 ERA in 17 starts, but he is 5-2 at in nine starts at Petco Park, and he lowered his home ERA to 1.68 -- the second-best mark in the National League.

Meanwhile, the Padres were scoring five runs on eight hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings off right-handed starter Kenta Maeda (6-4), who faces an uncertain future according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

The Padres hadn't led the Dodgers in 32 innings before Margot homered with one out in the bottom of the first. The rookie center fielder drove a full-count pitch 402 feet to center.

San Diego then added three runs in the second and one in the fourth off Maeda.

"Today, Kenta just wasn't sharp," Roberts said. "The fastball, there were moments where it was good. But the breaking ball, the slider, the curveball, he just left some pitches up. I think today was just one of those things that he wasn't sharp.

"We wanted to see that attack mode we talked about, pitching with a purpose and going hard from the first pitch. I don't know if he didn't feel comfortable out there mechanically, physically. But it just wasn't what we've seen in his last outings.

"Right now, we don't know exactly when we're going to next slot him in. I think it's kind of contingent on a couple other guys."

Maeda said, "It's disappointing, and even though I didn't have my stuff, I couldn't battle back. The result didn't really look too good today. I'm hoping I'll get back on the right track.

"As you know, I started off on a pretty bad note, and I think I was able to get back on the groove a little bit, so I think it's really important that I have a pretty strong finish at the end. My last few outings I've been able to attack the zone pretty well. I'm going to try to get back to that."

The Padres' second-inning rally started with Erick Aybar getting hit by a Maeda pitch. Carlos Asuaje followed with a single, and rookie catcher Luis Torrens drew a walk to load the bases, bringing up Chacin with none out.

The pitcher grounded the ball toward second. The Dodgers turned it into a double play, but Aybar scored to make it 2-0. Pirela and Margot then lined back-to-back, RBI doubles to the gap in left-center to make it 4-0.

Torrens opened the fifth with an opposite-field single to right, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Pirela's second straight, two-out, run-scoring hit to make it 5-0.

The Dodgers struck for two against the Padres bullpen in the sixth. Yasiel Puig singled with one out against rookie right-hander Phil Maton and moved to second on a walk drawn by pinch hitter Logan Forsythe. Left-hander Ryan Buchter replaced Maton and struck out pinch hitter Enrique Hernandez before Corey Seager delivered a two-run double.

Los Angeles then pulled to within two in the seventh on Yasmani Grandal's 11th homer of the season, a 374-foot shot to left off Buchter.

Left-handed reliever Brad Hand, the Padres' lone representative on the National League All-Star team, struck out two in a perfect eighth to lower his ERA to 2.47. And Brandon Maurer closed the door in the ninth to pick up his 16th save -- and 11th straight successful conversion.

NOTES: The Padres recalled RHP Kevin Quackenbush from Triple-A El Paso and returned Saturday night's starter, LHP Dillon Overton, to the Chihuahuas. ... Dodgers manager Dave Roberts returned Sunday after serving a one-game suspension Saturday night for his role in Friday night's dust-up between the Dodgers and Padres. "I have to find my manners," he said. ... Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy, who has been on the disabled list since June 26 with right knee tendinitis, will throw four innings in a simulated game Monday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. ... LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will have his next Dodgers start pushed back after taking a line drive off his foot in his most recent outing. ... Padres manager Andy Green said he hopes to have 2B Yangervis Solarte (left oblique strain) back shortly after the All-Star break.