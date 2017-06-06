FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 7, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 2 months ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) is expected to go out on a rehab assignment later in the week, according to manager Dave Roberts. Turner, who was leading the National League in hitting at .379 when he was hurt, has missed 17 games.

SS Corey Seager collected a season-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double and run. It was the 16th multi-hit game for Seager, who has reached base in his last 14 games at Dodger Stadium. Seager is batting .314 during that stretch.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu had a strong outing but he and the Dodgers came out on the short end in a loss to the Nationals Ryu yielded four runs on seven hits in seven innings, the deepest he's gone in a game this season. Ryu (2-6), who threw 102 pitches (74 strikes), struck out four and walked none. "If you look at the whole body of work, seven innings, gives up four runs, not a lot of quality contact, there were some strikeouts in there, I think start to finish this was one of the best outings he's had all year," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

CF Joc Pederson (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment on Friday, manager Dave Roberts said. Pederson hasn't played since colliding with RF Yasiel Puig while chasing a fly ball in a May 24 contest. Pederson was batting .200 with two home runs and 11 RBIs at the time of the injury.

INF/OF Chris Taylor had an RBI double in the sixth inning to continue his solid hitting. Taylor, who went 1-for-4 in Monday's loss, is batting .303 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in his last 28 games.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.