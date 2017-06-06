3B Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) is expected to go out on a rehab assignment later in the week, according to manager Dave Roberts. Turner, who was leading the National League in hitting at .379 when he was hurt, has missed 17 games.

SS Corey Seager collected a season-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double and run. It was the 16th multi-hit game for Seager, who has reached base in his last 14 games at Dodger Stadium. Seager is batting .314 during that stretch.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu had a strong outing but he and the Dodgers came out on the short end in a loss to the Nationals Ryu yielded four runs on seven hits in seven innings, the deepest he's gone in a game this season. Ryu (2-6), who threw 102 pitches (74 strikes), struck out four and walked none. "If you look at the whole body of work, seven innings, gives up four runs, not a lot of quality contact, there were some strikeouts in there, I think start to finish this was one of the best outings he's had all year," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

CF Joc Pederson (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment on Friday, manager Dave Roberts said. Pederson hasn't played since colliding with RF Yasiel Puig while chasing a fly ball in a May 24 contest. Pederson was batting .200 with two home runs and 11 RBIs at the time of the injury.

INF/OF Chris Taylor had an RBI double in the sixth inning to continue his solid hitting. Taylor, who went 1-for-4 in Monday's loss, is batting .303 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in his last 28 games.