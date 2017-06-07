OF Brett Eibner threw pitches off the mound Tuesday. The Dodgers are considering using Eibner as a reliever. Eibner, 28, was a closer at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2010 by the Kansas City Royals. Eibner is hitting .182 with two home runs and six RBIs in 33 at-bats.

3B Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) could be activated Friday, manager Dave Roberts said. Turner will go through some simulated drills on Thursday and then the club will re-evaluate how he feels. Turner has missed 18 games.

LHP Alex Wood (SC joint inflammation) is expected to return to the mound Saturday or Sunday. Wood has been on the 10-day disabled list after blanking the Chicago Cubs on May 26, extending his scoreless-innings streak of 25 1/3 innings.

1B Adrian Gonzalez drove in the lone run with an RBI single in the first inning. Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a walk. He has earned a hit in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .295 with one home run and seven RBIs during the run.

INF Chase Utley remained a force hitting at the top of the lineup. Utley went 1-for-3 with a walk and one of the few Dodgers who avoided being a strikeout victim to RHP Max Scherzer. Utley has hit safely in 10 of his past 13 games, hittin .324 with three home runs, a triple and seven RBIs since May 25.

RHP Brandon McCarthy delivered a solid effort Tuesday but came up short. McCarthy (5-3) allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. "I'm still really frustrated about the run in the first and making some really bad mental errors there and letting that run score, but from that point on I felt like the quality was pretty good and I made the pitches I needed to make," said McCarthy, who is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA at home this season.