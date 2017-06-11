1B/LF Cody Bellinger clubbed his team-high 13th home run with a solo shot in the first inning off RHP Asher Wojciechowski. Bellinger went 1-for-4. It was his third long ball off a RHP.

SS Corey Seager had never recorded a walk-off hit before Saturday night. "Apparently I'm not very good at it. It took me 20 years to get one," Seager said. Seager's walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Dodgers to a 5-4 victory over the Reds on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Seager, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs with two doubles, earned his game-winning hit off LHP Ton Cingrani to left beyond the diving Scooter Gennett.

LHP Alex Wood, who was activated before the game, was charged with three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked none on 87 pitches (61 strikes). Wood said fatigue set in before working the sixth inning, largely because it was his first start coming off the disabled list. "I felt good and I thought my stuff was good," said Wood, who was activated off the DL before the game after sustaining inflammation in his SC joint and pitched for the fist time Wood pitched since May 26. "But I was pretty gassed there that last inning. But I felt good overall."

CF Joc Pederson (concussion, neck strain) homered for the second game in a row in his second rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. Pederson, who went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, is expected to play from three to six games with Oklahoma City before the club re-evaluates him.

INF Chase Utley had a season-high three hits, finished with a 3-for-4 outing. Utley has reached base in 11 of the past 15 games. Since May 25, he is hitting .341 with three homers, three doubles, one triple and eight RBIs.

RHP Brandon Morrow was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for LHP Alex Wood. In five relief appearances, Morrow was 2-0 and did not allow a run in six inning.