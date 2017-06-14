1B Cody Bellinger's two home runs give him 17 for the year. In his last three games, Bellinger is 6-for-12 with five home runs and eight RBIs. "For a young player to impact a championship caliber team like this, he's exceeded our expectations," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "And the best part is he's going to continue to get better." Bellinger's first homer Tuesday came off LHP Andrew Miller, the first home run allowed by Miller this year. "He's got nasty stuff," Bellinger said. "You've got to try not to do too much. He hung a slider, and I got it."

OF Yasiel Puig provided the Dodgers with their first two runs on a home run in the second inning off RHP Trevor Bauer. After crossing home plate, Puig could be seen making two obscene hand gestures toward the field level seats behind home plate. "I didn't see it, but I'm sure I will," Manager Dave Roberts said, before joking, "Are you sure it wasn't the 'We're No.1 sign?' "

OF Joc Pederson has been activated off the seven-day concussion disabled list. He replaces 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with lower back discomfort. Pederson missed 16 games because of a concussion. He made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, going 3-for-9 with two home runs and four RBIs.

1B Adrian Gonzalez was placed on the disabled list with lower back discomfort. Gonzalez, who was removed from Sunday's game in Cincinnati in the seventh inning because of the condition, is on the DL for the second time this season. He was placed on the DL earlier in the season with right elbow soreness.

LHP Clayton Kershaw didn't have his best stuff, but had enough to pitch seven innings, holding Cleveland to two runs. "It was not a great night. My fastball command was erratic," Kershaw said. "I think every hit I gave up was on my fastball." Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw was good enough. "It's a credit to him that when he doesn't have his best stuff he was still able to keep us in the game," Roberts said.