1B Cody Bellinger is one of three players in major league history to hit 17 or more home runs in their first 45 games. Bellinger, who has 17, joins the Yankees' Gary Sanchez, who had 19 in 2015-16, and Wally Berger, who hit 17 for the 1930 Boston Braves.

3B Justin Turner doubled in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. During his streak, Turner is hitting .472 (17-for-36).

OF Yasiel Puig has been suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for making obscene gestures toward fans at Progressive Field after hitting a home run in the second inning of the Dodgers' 7-5 victory on Tuesday. Puig is appealing the suspension, so he was in the starting lineup Wednesday, batting ninth and playing right field.

OF Enrique Hernandez had the biggest hit of the night for the Dodgers, a home run off LHP Andrew Miller in the eighth inning that gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. "I was looking for his slider, but he threw me a fastball. I took an emergency swing, and fortunately the ball went out," Hernandez said. "When I threw the pitch and saw the swing, I thought I'd be fine," Miller said. "A home run never crossed my mind. Obviously I misread the swing. It was just a bad pitch."

RHP Brandon McCarthy pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits, but was disappointed in how he threw. "Luck," McCarthy said. "I couldn't strike anyone out, I couldn't command my pitches. I felt like 10 pitches worked all night. I couldn't execute my pitches, but fortunately they hit 'em at people." McCarthy walked two and did not strikeout a batter. It was the first time McCarthy failed to get a strikeout in a start since Aug. 7, 2016, against Boston.

LHP Rich Hill, who made 63 relief appearances for Cleveland in 2013, will make his first career start vs. Cleveland on Thursday. It will also be Hill's first career start at Progressive Field. In 35 career relief appearances at Progressive Field, Hill is 1-1 with a 5.76 ERA.

RHP Sergio Romo was sent on a rehab assignment Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He pitched one inning and had two strikeouts Wednesday. Romo was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right ankle sprain June 10, retroactive to June 8. Romo is 1-1 with a 6.41 ERA in 24 games in his first season with the Dodgers.