1B Cody Bellinger hit three home runs in the Cleveland series, including a line drive over the right field wall in the fourth inning Thursday. Bellinger has a team-high 18 home runs, which leads all National League rookies, and is the most in the majors since Bellinger made his major league debut on April 25. "I don't know what else I can say. I've tried to use all the words I can think of to describe him," manager Dave Roberts said.

3B Justin Turner, who got a semi-day off by serving as the designated hitter Thursday, singled in his final at-bat, in the ninth inning, to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. During his streak, Turner is batting .450 (18-for-40).

LHP Alex Wood will start Friday in Cincinnati. In four career appearances against the Reds, Wood is 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA.

RHP Ross Stripling was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He's 0-3 with a 4.00 ERA in 21 appearances (36 innings) this season.

1B Adrian Gonzalez, who was placed on the disabled list June 13, received a second opinion on his back condition, which confirmed the original diagnosis, a herniated disc. There is no timetable for his return.

LHP Rich Hill's inability to pitch deep into games is starting to become a concern. In his loss to Cleveland on Thursday, Hill threw 105 pitches but only made it through four innings, giving up seven runs and eight hits. It was Hill's eighth start of the season and he has not pitched more than five innings in any of them. "I just didn't pitch well. It's no fun not helping the team. I've got to get better results the next time," Hill said. Manager Dave Roberts said, "Even when his stuff is good it seems like he has to work harder than he should. He can't get through five (innings) and we're counting on him for depth."