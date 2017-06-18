1B Cody Bellinger hit his National League-leading 19th home run of the season in the third inning on Saturday afternoon against Reds starter Asher Wojciechowski. Bellinger’s homer tied a major-league record for most homers in a player’s first 49 career games. The Yankees’ Gary Sanchez is the only other player to reach 19 homers in that span. “I‘m sort of expecting it now,” manager Dave Roberts said. “The homers, doubles, singles, walks ... it’s the at-bat quality. He’s a very talented young player with good mechanics. Cody’s way ahead of schedule.”

RF Yasiel Puig homered in consecutive at-bats in the sixth and eighth innings and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth for his third RBI of the game on Saturday. It was his third career multi-home run game. It’s a sign that Puig, who has been batting eighth, is coming out of his slump. “In the past week, he’s been in the strike zone,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “There was some chase high. When he gets in his nitro-zone, things can happen.”

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6) needed 105 pitches to get through five innings on Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati but allowed two runs andeight hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. He helped turn a 1-2-3 double play to escape a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. “He was close to being done in the third inning,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “But to find a way to get through five innings is a credit to him. He dug deep today.”

RHP Josh Ravin pitched two scoreless innings on Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati with a hit and three strikeouts. Ravin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Friday night’s game. It’s his second stint with the Dodgers this season. “Josh came in and picked us up,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s the first time we’ve put eyes on him (since the callup).”