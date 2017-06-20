RHP Kenta Maeda will return to the bullpen, manager Dave Roberts said. Maeda allowed a run on three hits with five strikeouts in five innings and one walk in a spot start in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Maeda also drove in two runs.

1B/LF Cody Bellinger continued his run on the record books by homering twice against the Mets. Bellinger became the fastest player to hit 21 home runs, breaking the mark of New York Yankees C Gary Sanchez (2015-16) and Boston Braves OF Wally Berger (1930), who had 20 home runs in 51 games. Bellinger, who leads the Dodgers in homers, is tied with five players for the second most multi-home run games by a rookie in major league history, trailing Mark McGwire's mark of seven in 1987. "Pretty impressive," Mets manager Terry Collins said of Bellinger's performance.

3B Justin Turner homered and went 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Turner, who has four home runs this season, extended his hitting streak to 14 games, which is tied with Tommy Joseph of the Philadelphia Phillies for the longest current streak in the majors. During the run, Turner is hitting .510 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

SS Corey Seager went 2-for-5 with a run and recorded his 22nd multi-hit game of the season. Seager has multi-hit games in seven of his past 13 contests, batting .333 with two home runs and eight RBIs during that span.

1B Adrian Gonzalez received an epidural. Gonzalez, who has been on the disabled list since June 12 with lower back discomfort, is expected to return before the All-Star break, manager Dave Roberts said.

LHP Clayton Kershaw struck out 10 and walked one batter but the Dodgers ace got tagged for a career-high four home runs. Kershaw allowed six runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Kershaw also has given career-worst 17 home runs this season, the most he's given up since he was served up 16 in 2012. "Got a lot of guys swinging the bats well that picked me up today. There's two ways you can go: You can either try to rethink everything or you can just say 'Screw it,' and come back tomorrow and act like it didn't happen. So, I'm going to go with the latter for now, I think."

RHP Sergio Romo was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Monday.Romo, who had been sidelined with a left ankle sprain, allowed one run on three hits in two innings on Friday in an appearance with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. The 34-year-old permitted one run in three innings while striking out two in a pair of rehab performances with the Quakes. Romo has posted a 1-1 mark with a 6.41 ERA in 24 relief appearances with the Dodgers this season.

RHP Josh Fields was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. He yielded a season-high three runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. The 31-year-old has a 3-0 mark with one save and a 3.00 ERA in 27 games this season.

