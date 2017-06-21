RHP Brock Stewart struck out four, walked a batter and did not give up a hit in the final three innings to earn his first save. Stewart has allowed a run in seven innings this season, holding opponents to a .136 batting average.

1B/LF Cody Bellinger resumed his sizzling hitting against the Mets. Bellinger clubbed his team-leading 22nd home run, giving him three home runs in the past two games and 10 in the last 10 games. Bellinger is only the second Dodger to accomplish the latter feat. Shawn Green was the only other Dodger to do it in May 2002. "You know what tops it off is how we're playing as a team," Bellinger said. "It's fun to watch, it's fun to be around. We're just clicking on all cylinders."

C Yasmani Grandal had a season-high three hits for the seventh time this season. Grandal hit his seventh home run and finished 3-for-5 with two runs. In 32 home games, Grandal is batting .316 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.

SS Corey Seager has standout performance at the plate, hitting three home runs in the Dodgers' rout of the Mets. Seager went 4-for-5, scoring three runs, and recorded the second three-homer game of his career. Seager hit three home runs against the Atlanta Braves on June 3, 2006. "It's obviously great to hit multiple home runs in games," said Seager, who tied his career high with four hits. "It's always exciting. There's just no way around it. It's just exciting."

CF Joc Pederson was 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI double. Pederson extended his hitting streak to a career-tying seven games. During the streak, he is hitting .320 with two home runs and five RBIs.

RHP Brandon McCarthy had a solid outing although he was overshadowed by the Dodgers' offensive show. McCarthy worked six scoreless innings and limited the Mets to four hits. McCarthy (6-3) struck out four, walked one and hit a batter