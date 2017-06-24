LHP Julio Urias, the Dodgers' top pitching prospect who was 5-2 in limited use last season, will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair damage to the anterior capsule on his left shoulder. The surgery has an estimated recovery time of 12 to 14 months. The Dodgers have been cautious with Urias, who turns 21 in August, since he became a top prospect in limiting his innings. After a few struggles this season, he was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City and soon after went on the disabled list. "We feel pretty confident that he will pitch for us next year," club president Andrew Friedman said before Friday's game. "We know how hard Julio worked this offseason. He had high expectations of helping us win, as did we." Friedman is optimistic that Urias will recover even though shoulder surgeries can be more complicated than elbow injuries.

RHP Chris Hatcher was placed on the 10-day disabled list with thoracic inflammation. He pitched in Thursday's win over the Mets, allowing a run, hit and walk. He has a 4.66 ERA in 2017.

SS Corey Seager had two hits, scored a run and had a RBI in Friday's 6-1 win over Colorado but left the game after two innings when he tweaked his right hamstring. It was a precautionary move. He will have an MRI and manager Dave Roberts said it's unlikely he will play Saturday. "It doesn't feel bad," Seager said. "It tightened up like a cramp. I've had a bunch of these before and played through them, but you can also make it worse by playing."

LHP Alex Wood improved his record to a sterling 8-0 with a stout six inning effort Friday in a 6-1 win over the Rockies. He allowed three hits, two of them soft, and struck out seven. He lowered his ERA to 1.86 and hasn't lost a game since May 30, 2016. In 22 career games at Dodger Stadium, he has a 11-2 record and 1.77 ERA.

RHP Ross Stripling was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Chris Hatcher (0-1, 4.66) in the bullpen. Stripling pitched 100 innings for the Dodgers last season, going 5-9 with a 3.96 ERA in 22 appearances, including 14 starts. He's 0-3 with a 4.00 in 2017.

OF Andre Ethier has been with the Dodgers this week, participating in an bobblehead promotion and renewing his ties to the club. The veteran has been out since suffering a herniated disc during spring training and has been rehabilitating at the Dodgers' spring training complex. The club is hopeful that Ethier can return to the field in September. Ethier broke a leg last season and appeared in just 16 games in September.