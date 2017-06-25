1B-LF Cody Bellinger had a nine game hitting streak snapped Saturday. He's hitting .300 with 17 runs scored, eight doubles, 11 home runs and 22 RBIs in June. The 11 home runs are a franchise record for most in a month by a rookie.

SS Corey Seager has a Grade 1 hamstring strain in his right leg and sat out Saturday's game against the Rockies. He had a MRI Saturday morning to examine the injury he suffered in the second inning Friday. He's listed as day-to-day. In his last 13 games, he is hitting .426 with 13 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs.

LHP Clayton Kershaw pitched six shutout innings in a 4-0 victory against Colorado on Saturday to improve to 11-2. He has the most wins in the National League and shares the major league lead with Kansas City's Jason Vargas. The win was the 137th of his career, moving him into ninth place on the all-time list, passing Johnny Podres. Kershaw has a 2.38 ERA in 281 games, the lowest ERA for a pitcher with 1,500 or more career innings since 1920. He tops a list that includes four Hall of Famers, Hoyt Wilhelm (2.52), Whitey Ford (2.75), Sandy Koufax (2.76) and Jim Palmer (2.86).

RHP Brandon Morrow pitched a 1-2-3 inning of relief. He's pitched 10 innings over nine games and not allowed a run with 11 strikeouts.