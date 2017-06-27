OF Trayce Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City with the Dodgers shorthanded in bench players with SS Corey Seager sidelined with a hamstring injury. Thompson, who was 0-for-8 with the Dodgers in April before being sent down, hit .225 with 13 home runs for the Dodgers last season. He was hitting .211 at OKC with seven home runs.

RHP Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill a bullpen that was well-used in Sunday's win against Colorado. It's his second call-up in 2017. He threw three innings against the New York Mets last week and earned his first career save.

RHP Ross Stripling was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. Striping pitched two innings of one-run ball Sunday against the Rockies. In 22 appearances for Los Angeles this season, he was 0-3 with one save and a 4.03 ERA.

LHP Scott Kazmir (left hip strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday, throwing three innings of one-run ball. He allowed four hits, including a homer, and he had no walks and no strikeouts. Kazmir has been on the disabled list all season.

RHP Brandon McCarthy was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation, a day after throwing just three innings and throwing three wild pitches against the Rockies. "There was a flare-up with his knee that he's been dealing with," manager Dave Roberts said. ``He's dealt with it all year."

LHP Rich Hill pitched seven strong innings in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Angels, allowing just four hits, three of them of the soft variety. The longest he had pitched in any of his previous nine starts was five innings. ``The good thing to come out of Monday's game was Rich Hill going seven,'' manager Dave Roberts said. ``He's been working on a new delivery and windup and it really helped.''