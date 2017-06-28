RHP Kenta Maeda had his best start of the season Tuesday, allowing four hits and no walks in seven shutout innings in a 4-0 win over the Angels. He had lost his spot in the rotation because of a lack of focus but has bounced back since then with two good starts and two shutout relief appearances.

1B Cody Bellinger has been in the major leagues for two months and is already closing in on a few records. He has six multi-home run games, which broke the Dodgers' franchise record for a rookie of five previously held by Mike Piazza. The major league record is seven held by Mark McGwire. Bellinger's 24 home runs put him second on the all-time list for most home runs before the All-Star break by a 21-year-old, behind Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews (28, 1953). His home run rate of 8.96 is the lowest among rookies all-time with a minimum of 200 plate appearances. Fellow rookie Aaron Judge of the Yankees is sitting just behind him at 9.96. Bellinger had the game-winning single in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Angels and now has 56 RBIs in 59 major league games.

3B Justin Turner is hitting .385 after a red-hot streak of 20 games that has seen him hit .438 with 17 runs scored, nine extra base hits and 13 RBIs. He had a day off Tuesday.

SS Corey Seager missed his third straight game Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. "Corey ran today at 100 percent and took grounders," manager Dave Roberts said. "He probably could play but we just want to be cautious with him." In his last 13 games, Seager is hitting .426 with 13 runs scored, 14 RBIs and 10 steals.

RF Yasiel Puig had his one-game suspension for an indecent gesture he made at a game at Cleveland rescinded Tuesday. Major League Baseball accepted a Puig donation to a charity in place of a suspension.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (11-2) will take his usual turn in the rotation Thursday on his usual rest. Manager Dave Roberts gave Kenta Maeda a spot start Tuesday so each of the five starters would get an extra day off, but Kershaw wanted to work on his usual schedule. Alex Wood's start was moved back a day behind Kershaw.