SS Corey Seager returned to the starting lineup Thursday against the Angels after missing five games with a sore right hamstring. He initially hurt the hamstring last Friday against the Rockies. Seager, batting No. 2 in the order Thursday, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts before coming out of the game in the seventh inning. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Seager will not start Friday's game against San Diego, in an effort to ease him back into the lineup.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu had X-rays on his left foot Thursday, one day after being hit by a line drive from Angels SS Andrelton Simmons. X-rays were negative, but his foot is still sore and the Dodgers have not decided if Ryu will make his next scheduled start.

LHP Alex Wood will start Friday against the Padres. He is coming off a victory against Colorado in his last start, in which he gave up one run and three hits in six innings. He's 8-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 13 games (11 starts) this season while striking out 79 and walking 17 in 67 2/3 innings. Wood is 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA in nine career games (five starts) against San Diego.

LHP Clayton Kershaw gave up one unearned run and three hits in seven innings in the Dodgers' 6-2 victory over the Angels on Thursday. Kershaw, who earned his major league-leading 12th win of the season, struck out 12 and walked two. The only run the Angels scored against him came after Dodgers LF Trayce Thompson's error led to an RBI fielder's choice by Angels DH Albert Pujols in the fourth inning. "I feel good, I think tonight was another step in the right direction," Kershaw said. "I threw everything pretty decently tonight, a few fastball mistakes but overall, I'll take tonight for sure."