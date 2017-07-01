C Austin Barnes went into Friday night's game with two homers and 11 RBIs this season. On Friday night, he had two homers and seven RBIs in one game -- on a grand slam in the first inning and a three-run homer in the fourth. Both came against Padres LHP Clayton Richard. The first grand slam of Barnes' career was the sixth by the Dodgers this season.

2B Logan Forsythe, a former Padre, was 4-for-4 with a walk Friday. He also scored three runs. It was the second four-hit game of his career.

3B Justin Turner was 3-for-3 with a two-run homer Friday night. It was his team-leading 26th multi-hit game of the season and his seventh game with three or more hits. Turner hit .415 in June (27-for-65) with five homers and 13 RBIs.

SS Corey Seager is scheduled to play Saturday night after sitting out Friday to give the hamstring he tweaked June 23 more time to heal. He has started only one game since the injury.

LHP Alex Wood held the Padres to one run, two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in six innings on Friday night to run his season record to 9-0. He is the first Dodgers pitcher to start 9-0 since Rick Rhoden in 1976. The Dodgers record for wins to start a season is 10-0, which is shared by four pitchers (the last was Eddie Roebuck in 1962). Wood's ERA is 1.83.