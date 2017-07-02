INF Mike Freeman was optioned to Oklahoma City on Saturday to create a roster spot for Fields. Freeman was 0-for-5 in four games with the Dodgers. Earlier this season, Freeman was hitting .325 in the Pacific Coast League with Tacoma and Oklahoma City.

2B Logan Forsythe had his second straight four-hit game against his former Padres team on Saturday night. He went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a RBI and two runs scored. Forsythe reached base nine straight times (eight hits and a walk) before striking out in his last at-bat Saturday night. Forsythe is hitting .478 (11-for-23) against the Padres this season. Overall, Forsythe has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games, going 19-for-53 (.358).

RHP Rich Hill equaled his career high with 11 strikeouts on Saturday night and set a career high with two hits. Since joining the Dodgers last July 30, Hill is 8-6 with a 3.16 ERA.

RHP Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. Fields, 31, was 3-0 with a save and a 3.00 ERA in 27 appearances earlier in the season with Los Angeles. He had 32 strikeouts in 27 innings. He had a 0.00 ERA in three appearances at Oklahoma City.