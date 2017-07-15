RF Yasiel Puig slugged two homers -- including a go-ahead three-run shot in the top of the ninth -- to lead the Dodgers to a 6-4 win over Miami. Puig, who has 18 homers and 47 RBIs this season, said he has considered asking manager Dave Roberts to move him up in the batting order but has opted not to do that for the moment. Roberts, meanwhile, said he is tempted to move Puig higher.

RHP Brandon McCarthy earned a no-decision against the Marlins on Friday. He lasted just 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits, two walks and four runs. Before this game, McCarthy had been very successful in two starts against Miami, going 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA.

RHP Josh Fields (5-0) earned the win in relief on Friday, pitching one scoreless inning. With a 2.84 ERA and a perfect win-loss record, Fields is giving the Dodgers unexpected value out of the bullpen. It has been a long road to success for Fields, 31, a former Georgia Bulldogs pitcher. He was a first-round pick of the Seattle Mariners but bounced around to the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros before finding bliss in L.A.

LF Chris Taylor went 2-for-3 with a walk and a tremendous catch in left field. It was an impressive game for Taylor, who crashed into the fence to save extra bases in the first inning. The leadoff batter has 10 homers this season and leads the team with 11 steals. He has had a big month with a career-best four-hit game on July 6 and a grand slam on July 1. He leads the majors with three grand slams.