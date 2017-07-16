1B Cody Bellinger, who turned 22 on Thursday, hit for the cycle on Saturday against the Marlins, and that included his 26th homer of the season. The Dodgers have been playing baseball for 128 years, and Bellinger is the first rookie in franchise history to hit for the cycle and the ninth player overall. He singled in the first inning, blasted a two-run homer in the third, slugged an RBI double in the fourth and got his triple when Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton raced in on a hard line drive and had the ball tip off the top of his glove. The four hits are a career high for Bellinger, who finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

RHP Kenley Jansen has 22 saves this year. His 22 consecutive saves are the most in the NL, and he has pitched scoreless ball in 19 of his past 20 appearances.

LHP Alex Wood, an All-Star for the first time this year, beat the Marlins on Saturday and improved to 11-0 with a 1.56 ERA. He allowed just three hits and one walk in six scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Wood hasn't lost to the Marlins since 2014, going 6-0 in that span.

LHP Rich Hill (5-4, 3.69 ERA) will start on Sunday in the series finale against the Marlins. Hill, 37, hasn't been the same pitcher he was when he made six starts for the Dodgers last year. In those six starts, he walked 1.3 batters per nine innings and had a 1.83 ERA. This year, he is walking 4.3 batters per nine innings, and the extra traffic on the bases has taken a toll on his ERA.