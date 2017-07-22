LHP Grant Dayton (stiff neck) was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He had been out since July 6, and he threw a total of two scoreless innings in two minor league rehab outings over the past week.

OF/INF Cody Bellinger has been impressive at the plate since arriving in late April, hitting .270 with 26 homers and 62 RBIs. Manager Dave Roberts said, "He's tapped into the power we all projected but the last two, three days, he's been getting back more into hitting the ball on the line."

C Yasmanai Grandal had a root canal before the game. But he declined to take the day off. "He told me he was ready to go," manager Dave Roberts said. Grandal didn't lie; he went 2-for-4, including a two-run home run.

1B Adrian Gonzalez (back) is doing some light baseball activities, but manager Dave Roberts said there is no timetable to go out on a rehab assignment. The emergence of Cody Bellinger has slowed the urgency in getting Gonzalez back on the field.

OF Franklin Gutierrez (back) has progressed enough that he is doing everything but playing games. But the Dodgers are keeping him on the disabled list and will send him out for a rehab if the situation warrants it. "With his condition, and to keep him shape, I don't know when we are going to send him out," manager Dave Roberts said. "If something happens, we can get him going again and it will be a quicker rehab." He's been out for nearly a month.

RHP Sergio Romo, who has struggled since joining the Dodgers in the offseason, was designated for assignment. The Dodgers will see whether they can find a trading partner; otherwise Garcia will be released. "He is such a professional with what he has done in the game -- a three-time world champion," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "But right now, where we are and just the way we have used him and the depth in the 'pen," the Dodgers don't need him.