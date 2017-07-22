FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2017 / 5:47 PM / 24 days ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

C Austin Barnes is proving to be more than just a backup catcher. Manager Dave Roberts hasn't been shy about using him in critical situation. "He has gotten more at-bats than I expected," Roberts said. "Because he has earned it."

RF Yasiel Puig's numbers are flipped where's he hitting better against right-handers than southpaws. "I think the ball coming into him from the lefty is just beating him,'' manager Dave Roberts said. "That angle coming into his at-bat then something soft down below the zone is getting him. The right comes across his body and he can see it more. I don't know. If he continues that I would be shocked. I think it is a point-of-contact issue. He's hitting the ball a little too late.'' Puig was hitless in three at-bats on Friday.

With a southpaw in Jamie Garcia starting, Kike Hernandez, and not Joc Pederson, got the start in center. "I like Kike in the batting's box against a left-handed pitcher and I like him in center field,'' manager Dave Roberts. Hernandez should see more starts against southpaws.

1B Adrian Gonzalez took ground balls before the game as he continue to come back from his back injury. Manager Dave Roberts, though, said there is no date for Gonzalez to be sent out to start playing rehab games.

