23 days ago
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 24, 2017 / 12:00 AM / 23 days ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Kenta Maeda, who has switched back and forth from the rotation to the bullpen, threw a bullpen session Saturday. He will make a spot start Tuesday in the event McCarthy's blister won't allow him to pitch.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (blister) is expected to throw a bullpen session either Sunday or Monday and make his next start Tuesday. McCarthy was pulled from his last start after allowing six earned runs in four innings.

IF/OF Chris Taylor is one of the hottest hitters in baseball in July. After entering the game in the seventh inning, he was 2-for-2 with three RBIs on Saturday. Since the All-Star break, he's batting .516 with eight runs, three doubles, three triples, two home runs and five RBIs.?

